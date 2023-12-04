Introducing Home Run Inn's Latest Culinary Innovation: The Unconventional "Pizza Spice" That's Anything But Pizza along with Unique Holiday Gifts Under $40 for the Pizza Lover in Your Life

Introducing Home Run Inn's Latest Culinary Innovation: The Unconventional "Pizza Spice" That's Anything But Pizza along with Unique Holiday Gifts Under $40 for the Pizza Lover in Your Life

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn, a beloved name in the world of pizza, is excited to unveil a culinary masterpiece that will redefine your taste experience – the Home Run Inn Pizza Spice, a tantalizing blend that's anything but pizza. As a brand committed to delivering delicious, high-quality food for over 70 years, Home Run Inn is thrilled to expand its horizons with a product that reimagines traditional pizza flavors in a whole new way.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9197251-home-run-inn-anything-but-pizza-spice/

Home Run Inn Pizza Spice is a unique and versatile seasoning blend carefully crafted to elevate your culinary creations. Designed for adventurous home cooks and professional chefs alike, this spice blend opens a world of possibilities for those looking to add a dash of pizzazz to dishes. While the name may say "pizza," this spice blend is designed to enhance a wide variety of dishes. From pastas and salads to roasted vegetables and grilled meats, Home Run Inn Pizza Spice adds a delicious twist to any recipe. It's gluten-free, non-GMO, and suitable for vegetarians, making it a versatile choice for all dietary preferences. To help you get started, Home Run Inn offers a number of recipes on their website at https://www.homeruninnpizza.com/recipes, showcasing the endless possibilities of this exciting spice blend.

Home Run Inn has also launched an array of fun holiday gifts for that special pizza lover in your life including pizza plates, a pizza ornament, pizza scented candles and even a pizza dog toy pack. All gifts and the NEW Home Run Inn Anything But Pizza Spice are available for purchase online at https://hristore.homeruninnpizza.com/collections and at select Home Run Inn Pizzerias. For updates, recipes, and more, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com or follow Home Run Inn on social media at @HomeRunInn.

About Home Run Inn (HRI)

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago's very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920's was named Home Run Inn in 1947. Now, the company has 9 pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza is sold across the country. Home Run Inn also is currently the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 in pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com .

CONTACTS:

Jamie Wagner/ Home Run Inn

jwagner@homeruninn.com

630-783-9696

View original content:

SOURCE Home Run Inn