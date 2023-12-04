Huawei Partners with Global Peter Drucker Forum to Empower European SMEs

VIENNA, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei took part in the 15th annual Global Peter Drucker Forum, ended on Dec 1, where the company held for the first time a side workshop for European startups. The training bootcamp came as part of Huawei's pledge to nurture 10,000 startups globally by 2025, and 1000 startups in Europe by 2027.

The Global Peter Drucker Forum is an international conference honoring the management philosophy of the late business guru Peter Drucker who was born in Vienna in 1909. Every year, it brings together global business leaders and scholars to discuss best management practices. This year, the theme was "Creating Resilience – Leading in an age of discontinuity."

Huawei's Radoslaw Kedzia (right and also top screen) speaking at the Global Peter Drucker Forum (PRNewswire)

Speaking at the main event, Radoslaw Kedzia, Senior Vice President of Huawei European Region, said: "I believe that technology innovation such as Huawei Cloud AI Pangu model, and management evolution that will adapt to ever changing environment and partnership building, including with SMEs, are key steps to find resilience and bounce back from chaos."

Huawei and Global Peter Drucker Forum invited about 20 SMEs from Vienna and across Europe to provide them with practical business training and also offer them a valuable opportunity to network and learn from top business practitioners. This side workshop featured interactive masterclasses on practical skills in hiring the right people and product pitches. Lecturers included Carla Arellano, Partner at Greyhound Capital and Professor Curt Carlson, Distinguished Executive in Residence, Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Participants also learned about how Huawei help accelerate the growth of SMEs. Zhuang Fen, Director of Global Industry Development, Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, said: "We enable startups to unleash their global potential with our dedicated technology support, joint marketing, and cloud services. Startups also benefit from customized cloud credits and access to our vast global network and ecosystem, fostering success in the competitive marketplace." Other Huawei speakers mentioned the Acceleration4Change and International Startup Scale Up program in Italy and Ireland.

Appearing at the workshop were also managers of young tech firms that had earlier benefitted from working with Huawei. "Ours is a collaborative journey towards migrating our on-premise platforms to the Huawei cloud featuring scalability, security, and efficiency," said Jonni Malacarne, CEO of Blue Tensor. The company provides an AI-based framework with ready-to-use products Eyerus, for computer vision/predictive analysis) and Linguanalysis for document management, and document management.

Wolfgang Lassl, Chief Strategy Officer, Global Peter Drucker Forum, thanked Huawei for the workshop. "It is fully in line with Peter Drucker´s and our vision: we need an entrepreneurial society and SMEs are the driving force behind it. They innovate and create the basis for its wealth and productive use of resources. By their creativity, they can help us become more resilient."

Before the Global Peter Drucker Forum, the SMEs had the chance to visit UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) to learn about the AIM-Global (Global Alliance on AI for Industry & Manufacturing) and other digitalization initiatives.

