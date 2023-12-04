David L. Holmberg, president and CEO for Highmark Health, named one of Modern Healthcare's '100 Most Influential People' for 2023

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David L. Holmberg, president and CEO for Highmark Health, has again been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the industry's "100 Most Influential People."

Initially named in 2019, this recognition marks the second time Holmberg has been included on the magazine's "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare" list.

The 2023 "Most Influential" recognition honors 100 individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most impactful leaders in the industry. In being named to the list, Holmberg joins prominent leaders from across the United States, including elected officials, government appointees, health system CEOs, insurance industry presidents, and representatives from retail health care.

"Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care," said Modern Healthcare Editor Mary Ellen Podmolik.

"In his nine years as CEO, David has led a profound organizational and cultural shift, making Highmark Health a nationally recognized leader in health industry transformation," said Joseph Guyaux, chairman, Highmark Health Board of Directors. "We're excited that Modern Healthcare again honored him for his dedication to improving health experiences, access and quality."

During his tenure at Highmark Health, Holmberg has grown the organization from $15 billion in revenue in 2013 to $26 billion in 2023 and expanded insurance markets, as well as grown government business segments.

As a vertically integrated payer-provider, Highmark Health is investing to build a better-connected ecosystem for health, coverage and care, known as Living Health. This transformative model has reached its height at Allegheny Health Network, which serves as the pacesetter for simpler, smarter and more personalized solutions for patients and their clinicians.

"I'm truly honored to be included on this prestigious list," Holmberg said. "This recognition reflects the dedication of all Highmark Health team members, who work relentlessly to achieve our mission of creating a remarkable health experience, freeing people to be their best."

The complete ranking can be found in this week's issue of the magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at www.modernhealthcare.com/awards/100-most-influential-people-healthcare-2023.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 42,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 7 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

