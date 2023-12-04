CENTENE CEO SARAH M. LONDON NAMED ONE OF MODERN HEALTHCARE'S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) , a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Sarah M. London, was named one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People of 2023. London ranked 24th on the list. Now in its 22nd year, the list honors individuals in healthcare for their leadership and impact on the industry. Honorees are selected by their peers and senior editors of Modern Healthcare, and then voted on by Modern Healthcare readers.

"This recognition is a testament to the efforts of our 67,800 employees, who work hard each day to support the health and health care of our members," said Centene Chief Executive Officer, Sarah M. London. "I am grateful for their commitment to our mission to transform the health of the communities we serve and honored to lead Centene's efforts to work closely with our providers, community and state partners to provide access to high-quality health care for our 28 million members."

Honorees on the 100 Most Influential People list include senior-level executives, high-level government administrators and executives, elected officials, academics and thought leaders. Those recognized have demonstrated success in helping their organization meet clinical, operational and financial goals, and fostering a culture of belonging with established diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Today's recognition builds on a growing list of corporate awards. Earlier this year, Modern Healthcare selected Sarah as one of their Top Women Leaders and she was named to Fortune's "100 Most Powerful Women" list for the second year in a row. Centene was also named as one of Fortune's "Best Workplaces in Health Care," one of Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023" and a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc among other recognitions in 2023.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com .

