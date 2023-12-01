Gundry MD Celebrates Over 7 Million Units Sold of Bio Complete 3

A Triple-Pronged Gut Health Powerhouse to Support Better Digestion, Bowel Movements, and Energy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD ® has now sold over seven million units of their best-selling dietary supplement, Bio Complete 3 . Created by Dr. Steven Gundry, renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, bestselling author, and health advocate, this 'complete' gut health formula combines probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics into one single capsule. Together, these compounds in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 work to help give your gut a boost for digestion support, energy levels, and overall health.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is the brand’s first formula of its type to combine probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics into one dietary supplement. This potent blend is created to alleviate troublesome digestive issues, fostering a seamless and comfortable digestion experience while promoting smoother bowel movements. Rid your body of these problems your digestive tract can properly process foods more efficiently to support weight loss. (PRNewswire)

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is the brand's first formula of its type to combine probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics into one dietary supplement. This potent blend is created to alleviate troublesome digestive issues, fostering a seamless and comfortable digestion experience while promoting smoother bowel movements. Rid your body of these problems your digestive tract can properly process foods more efficiently to support weight loss. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 also works to curb cravings for 'junk food.' This not only supports gut health but also plays a crucial role in promoting mental well-being through the gut-brain axis. Bio Complete 3 can help you enjoy a sharp mind that makes it easier to stay focused on what's important. Gut health is also linked to skin health and Bio Complete 3's formula is designed to support a vibrant, radiant complexion. This unique gut health supplement is ideal for anyone seeking to help promote a healthy gut and support digestive well-being.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients

Probiotics: Introduces beneficial gut bacteria to help combat gas, bloating, and discomfort during bowel movements. Helps users experience a slim, energized, and active feeling as a result.†*

Prebiotics: Nourishes your probiotic "gut buddies" with the sustenance they need to flourish and thrive. This not only supports metabolism but also helps reduce cravings for unhealthy junk food.†*

Postbiotics: Supports your gut lining health, helping keep essential nutrients securely retained. This may result in an energy boost, enhancing your vitality and promoting a sharp, youthful, and active feeling.†*

How to Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

For optimal results, it is recommended to take Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 by ingesting two capsules of the dietary supplement a day. Dr. Gundry, the founder of Gundry MD, advises users to maintain a consistent intake of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 for at least three months to fully appreciate its potential and achieve optimal outcomes.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His upcoming book out January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

