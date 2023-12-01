Blackpoint Cyber brings real-time human response to the Pax8 Cloud Marketplace

With Blackpoint's fully managed cybersecurity ecosystem now available on the Pax8 cloud marketplace, more MSPs have access to nation-state-grade security delivered by human SOC experts.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpoint Cyber, the SaaS-based MDR solution provider, today announced that its nation-state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem has entered General Availability in the Pax8 Marketplace. The partnership with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, brings elite managed detection and response capabilities to Pax8's distribution platform for managed service providers and their customers.

Blackpoint Cyber protects MSPs and SMBs with a proprietary ecosystem of proactive cybersecurity technologies and services spanning beyond the endpoint, into the cloud and even through SSO identity. By partnering with Pax8, which has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises via its network of channel partners, Blackpoint is able to equip more MSPs with advanced threat detection capabilities and industry-leading response times.

"Partnering with Pax8 strengthens our position as the premium MSP cybersecurity brand offering true MDR delivered by human SOC experts," said Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber. "Pax8 shares our commitment to understanding the unique needs of MSPs and prioritizing their success. Partnering with Pax8 means more MSPs will now have easy access to the Blackpoint ecosystem, enabling them to focus on scaling their businesses, with Blackpoint handling the complexities of protecting their customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome Blackpoint Cyber to the Pax8 Marketplace as a leader in the cybersecurity landscape," said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. "Our collaboration with a leading vendor like Blackpoint Cyber enhances MSPs' capabilities, allowing them to deliver unparalleled, proactive security protection against evolving cyber threats."

Blackpoint Cyber's offering on the Pax8 Marketplace, Blackpoint Response, gives MSPs comprehensive advanced cybersecurity coverage provided by elite analysts in Blackpoint's security operations center. This makes it the first true MDR service with active, immediate response on behalf of the MSP. Blackpoint Response is a bundled offering of services that offer:

Malware and tradecraft protection in the cloud and on premises

Real-time ransomware response

Vulnerability management

Application control

Managed EDR

Direct access to elite threat hunters and intel experts

In addition, a standalone cloud MDR service is also available. Blackpoint Cloud Response brings the power of MDR to protect Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments with expert security monitoring and unified response capabilities.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is driven by the idea that every organization should have access to nation-state-grade cybersecurity solutions. Through its network of partners, Blackpoint brings a comprehensive security stack coupled with an elite security operations center that delivers industry-leading response times, every time. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint's origin is in offensive security solutions that prevent even the most sophisticated threat actor tactics. Blackpoint is the shield businesses need in the unfair fight against cyberthreats, removing the burden of security and enabling businesses to thrive in the evolving threat landscape. To learn more, visit www.blackpointcyber.com.

