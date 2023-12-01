BEST-EVER NOVEMBER SALES SENDS KIA AMERICA PAST ITS ALL-TIME ANNUAL RECORD IN UNDER ELEVEN MONTHS

November saw Kia achieve year-over-year growth for the 16 th consecutive month

Kia surpasses 700,000 annual units for the second time in the U.S.

Electric models post 120% year-over-year increase

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever November sales of 58,338 units, an increase of 3-percent over the same period last year. The record month propelled Kia past its previous record for total annual U.S. sales in under 11 months – with 722,176 vehicles sold with one month remaining in 2023 – and marked the brand's 16th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth.

Total retail sales in November increased over the previous year with 54,547 units sold through Kia dealers, and total year-to-date retail sales increased 12-percent over the first 11 months of 2022. Kia's EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 120-percent with EV6 sales surging by 101-percent compared to the same month last year. And Kia's EV9 reservation program has received deposits from customers in every one of the 50 U.S. states.

"Demand for Kia vehicles continues at an all-time high and to beat our previous annual sales record in less than 11 months demonstrates the power of the Kia brand and growing lineup of rugged and capable SUVs, sports sedans and innovative EVs," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "New customers are shopping Kia like never before and our retailers are selling more vehicles than ever, and with the groundbreaking EV9 SUV arriving shortly in showrooms and the updated Sorento SUV on the way, we anticipate Kia's winning streak will extend well into the new year."

In November, seven models, including Carnival (+202-percent); EV6 (+101-percent); K5 (+13-percent); Sportage (+4-percent); Seltos (+3-percent); Telluride (+3-percent) and Forte (+1-percent) recorded increased sales compared to the same month the previous year. Kia's SUV lineup accounted for 71-percent of November sales and sales of Kia's electrified models increased 45-percent over the same period last year.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

The all-electric Kia EV9 was named a finalist in the competition for 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. The EV9 was evaluated by 50 third-party jurors and named one of three finalists. NACOTY winners will be announced January 4, 2024 1 .

For the second consecutive year, Kia launched the brand's "Season of Giving Back" year-end sales event in partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. From November 16 – January 2 , Kia will make a donation to St. Jude for every new Kia model sold or leased at authorized Kia dealerships in the U.S. 2

The 2023 Kia Telluride SUV was recognized by the Hispanic Motor Press with the organization's "Family Vehicle of the Year" Award. The award was presented at the Los Angeles Auto show, and was decided on by a panel of over 20 Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers. In 2022, Telluride was named "SUV of the Year" by the Hispanic Motor Press, marking this year as a back-to-back win for Kia's award-winning three-row SUV.



MONTH OF NOVEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV9 5 N/A 5 N/A EV6 1,290 641 17,630 19,391 Rio 1,785 2,591 25,525 24,638 Forte 9,849 9,725 114,377 100,731 K5 5,112 4,520 59,906 62,946 Stinger 20 342 5,441 7,415 Soul 3,601 4,050 57,864 53,277 Niro 2,366 3,294 33,859 25,171 Seltos 4,214 4,095 55,628 40,750 Sportage 11,010 10,554 129,647 112,170 Sorento 6,872 7,204 80,886 79,124 Telluride 8,810 8,558 101,324 89,033 Carnival 3,404 1,129 40,084 18,480 Total 58,338 56,703 722,176 633,127

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

2 Kia will donate $14 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 16, 2023, and January 2, 2024 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,500,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

