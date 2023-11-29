WiMi Developed An Integrated Multidisciplinary Algorithm-----MultiFeatureEvoCluster

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed an integrated multidisciplinary algorithm for clustering heterogeneous datasets, namely, MultiFeatureEvoCluster technology, which not only effectively handles multi-featured datasets, but also assigns explicit semantic meanings to the clustering results.

Traditional clustering methods are based only on attributes, distances, and density values of homogeneous and single-feature datasets, which cannot add clear semantic meaning to the clustering results. WiMi's MultiFeatureEvoCluster technology is an innovative cluster analysis method designed for processing heterogeneous datasets. The technology integrates advanced techniques and methods from multiple subject areas to ensure efficient processing and accurate clustering of complex datasets.

MultiFeatureEvoCluster employs a recombination evolutionary operator, which is capable of dynamically adjusting the cluster structure of the data during the clustering process, thus improving the adaptability of the clustering algorithm. Second, the technology utilizes Levy on-the-fly optimization, a stochastic search-based optimization method that helps the algorithm quickly find key patterns and clustering features in the data set, accelerating the speed and accuracy of the clustering analysis. In addition, the MultiFeatureEvoCluster incorporates several statistical techniques, including quartiles and percentiles. These can help the algorithm better understand the distribution characteristics and trends of the data, thus improving the accuracy and reliability of the clustering analysis. It also employs the Euclidean distance of the K-mean algorithm as a measure of similarity between data to ensure the validity and stability of the clustering results.

At the core of WiMi's MultiFeatureEvoCluster technology is a multidisciplinary integration that combines knowledge and techniques from different subject areas to form a unique framework for cluster analysis. By integrating evolutionary algorithms, optimization methods and statistical techniques, MultiFeatureEvoCluster technology can handle complex heterogeneous datasets with different types of data, including text, images, numerical values, etc., and provide users with comprehensive and interpretable cluster analysis results.

The design concept of the technology is to ensure the efficiency and accuracy of the algorithm while making the clustering results have clear semantic meanings. It helps users better understand patterns and associations in data, provides deeper data insights to enterprises and research organizations, and provides powerful support for their decision-making and strategic planning.

Behind the development of MultiFeatureEvoCluster is a multidisciplinary team focused on data analysis and algorithmic innovation, consisting of data experts, statistical specialists and computer scientists. The technology is considered a major advancement over traditional clustering methods, as it breaks through the limitations of single-feature datasets and is capable of handling more complex and diverse data types.

In addition to excelling in clustering accuracy, the MultiFeatureEvoCluster technology demonstrates sensitivity to cluster overlap, number of clusters, cluster dimensionality, cluster structure, and cluster shape. The analysis of these features provides organizations with more dimensional insights into their data, helping them better understand the underlying patterns and trends behind the data. This ability to synthesize and analyze provides a more diversified reference basis for business decision-making, helping companies maintain an edge in a competitive market environment.

Facing the data challenges of the digital era, WiMi has introduced MultiFeatureEvoCluster technology that brings new opportunities and possibilities to enterprises. Its unique multi-feature analysis and evolutionary clustering capabilities make it a rising star in the current data analytics space. For organizations that are eager to mine more value from behind complex data, MultiFeatureEvoCluster technology will surely be a strong partner to help them move towards a data-driven future.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.