CHIPOTLE DRIVES HOLIDAY GIFTING TO NEXT LEVEL WITH FAN-INSPIRED CAR NAPKIN HOLDER AND MYSTERY TEES

Chipotle created a Car Napkin Holder inspired by fans who stash stacks of Chipotle napkins in their car

Brand also partnered with artist superfans to create limited edition t-shirt designs

Plus, new holiday-themed virtual and physical gift cards are here

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its latest Chipotle Goods merch drop just in time for holiday gifting. Starting November 30 at 9 a.m. PT, Car Napkin Holders and Mystery Tees will be available for purchase exclusively on www.chipotlegoods.com while supplies last.



Fan-Inspired Car Napkin Holder

Chipotle superfans are known to store "extra" Chipotle napkins in their cars (see HERE). This holiday, Chipotle is helping fans declutter their glove box with the gift they never knew they needed until now: a Chipotle Car Napkin Holder. Retailing for $30, each purchase includes a free entrée card*, giving fans an excuse to dine at Chipotle to restock their napkin supply before their next car mukbang.

Artist Designed Mystery Tees

Chipotle has tapped four celebrated artists and creators to craft an exclusive line of Mystery Tees, perfect for gifting to oneself or the burrito lovers in your life. This limited-edition capsule collection features Chipotle-inspired designs from artists including:

New York -based clothing brand known for their custom hand-drawn and embroidered garments. Small Talk Studio , a-based clothing brand known for their custom hand-drawn and embroidered garments.

Los-Angeles based artist celebrated for his bold, bright and whimsical graphics. Sebastian Curi , abased artist celebrated for his bold, bright and whimsical graphics.

Austin -based graphic artist with a colorful, textured airbrushed aesthetic. Julia Dufossé , an-based graphic artist with a colorful, textured airbrushed aesthetic.

London -based illustrator and typographer with a playful, nostalgic visual identity. Jasmin Sehra , a-based illustrator and typographer with a playful, nostalgic visual identity.

Mystery Tees are made with sustainable 100% Organic Cotton, designed to minimize environmental impact. Priced at $25 each, with a limit of two per order, the mystery unfolds when the gift is unwrapped.

"Through artist-designed Mystery Tees and the fan-inspired Car Napkin Holder, we've curated unique goods for our passionate community to celebrate their true fandom," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer.

New Holiday Gift Cards

Chipotle is also offering new physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, a great stocking stuffer for the foodies on your list. Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle holiday e-gift cards at https://www.chipotle.com/gift-cards.





