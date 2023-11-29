Canada Teams Up With Comedian Nicole Byer to Launch "Canadian Crash Course," Schooling Travelers on How to Do Winter Right

Participants who ace the course will have a chance to win one of 50 round trip flights to Canada, to put what they've learned into practice this winter

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Canada and comedian Nicole Byer (host of the popular Netflix show, "Nailed It!") have teamed up to create " Canadian Crash Course ," a new virtual course designed to encourage travelers to step out of their comfort zone and gain confidence navigating winter like an expert, like a Canadian.

The course material—a four-part series of tongue-in-cheek video lessons (see here )—follows Byer as she learns tips and tricks for navigating common Canadian winter scenarios like a pro. Viewers will learn techniques for making ski stumbles more graceful, distraction tactics for cold plunging, packing tips for conquering cold weather fashion, and how to navigate Canadian winter sports as a novice.

After completing the "Canadian Crash Course," participants will have the opportunity to put their newfound Canadian winter expertise to the test for a big reward: the chance to win a round-trip flight to Canada this winter.

"Hosting the Canadian Crash Course has been a blast! Canadians really go 'eh'-bove and beyond when it comes to friendly hospitality," said Byer. "Watch and learn as I try skiing, cold plunging, ice skating, bundling up for Northern Lights hunting, and more - finding the fun in the hiccups along the way. I mean, if you're gonna try something new this winter, you better do it where they do winter right: CANADA!"

Canada certainly knows a thing or two about winter; it's the season when the country comes to life. There are exhilarating experiences for travelers of all ages, interests, and athletic skill levels—from snowmobiling, skating on frozen lakes, taking a polar plunge or après-ing in style in cozy mountainside chalets. Canada offers the freedom to explore, experiment, and maybe even fail—an essential prerequisite for success!

"We created Canadian Crash Course to encourage travelers to step out of their comfort zones and try something new this winter," said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, at Destination Canada. "Each region of Canada offers something unique—from accessible ski resorts in the Canadian Rockies and Ontario, to winter festivals in Québec, and a diverse range of northern lights experiences in the north of Canada. More importantly, in every destination there's an openness from Canadians who are ready to welcome you and cheer you on through the stumbles, slips and slides along the way."

Now through December 29, 2023 people can visit canadiancrashcourse.com to take the Canadian Crash Course and complete a pop quiz to enter for a chance to win flights to Canada (in the form of a USD$1,000 flight voucher) to try something new this winter. Participants must be 21+ and a United States resident in order to win and winners will be randomly selected.

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

For further information, visit www.destinationcanada.com.

About Canadian Crash Course

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US and D.C, who are at least 21 years old. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 11/29/23; ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 12/29/23. For Official Rules, visit CanadianCrashCourse.com. Sponsor: Praytell Strategy, Inc.

About Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer is one of the most versatile voices in the comedy landscape today as well as an actress, writer, author, and podcaster. In 2020 Nicole made history by becoming the first black woman ever to be nominated in the category of "Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program" and was nominated again in 2021 and 2022. Nicole is an Upright Citizens Brigade alum who continues to cement her status as a force in standup by regularly performing in cities across the country.

