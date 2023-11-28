JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Paso Electric (EPE), in collaboration with Meridian Integration, has implemented Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Services (CCS) to enhance various aspects of its operations in the energy sector. This initiative aligns with EPE's strategy to leverage technology to drive efficiency, security, and customer relationships.

Meridian Integration and El Paso Electric Complete Implementation of Oracle Energy and Water Customer Cloud Service

Enhancing Operations

The adoption of Oracle CCS has a significant impact on improving customer care and billing processes. This includes streamlined billing, quicker issue resolution, and better customer communication, all of which contribute to an improved overall customer experience. Furthermore, the ability to leverage smart meter technology is crucial for modern utilities. Smart meters provide real-time data on energy consumption, allowing EPE to make informed decisions about resource allocation, detect issues promptly, and offer customers valuable insights into their usage patterns.

"We were fortunate to have a long-term partner like Meridian on our team for configuration of the CCS product. Their understanding of our business processes, technology and integrations was essential to delivering an effective solution for our business and our customers," said Terry Vicuna Manager – Customer Information Systems and Billing of El Paso Electric Company.

"Meridian has supported the Oracle needs of El Paso Electric for eleven years and were honored to be trusted with the implementation of CCS," said Day Fay, COO­ of Meridian Integration.

EPE's partnership with Meridian Integration to implement Oracle's Utilities Customer Cloud Services is a strategic move to enhance efficiency, security, and customer relationships in the energy sector. This initiative positions EPE to meet the evolving needs of its customers and the community while effectively leveraging advanced technologies like smart meters.

About Meridian Integration

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey technology solutions for the Utility industry. A member of the Oracle Partner Network, Meridian is a Certified Customer Cloud Solution (CCS) partner and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating sustainable value while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services. Meridian focuses in three primary areas: Elevating Customer Experience through the IDEA Digital Customer Engagement Platform, Driving Efficiency and Value through Advisory, Implementation, Upgrade, and Managed Services across the Oracle Energy and Water product suite, and Protecting Assets and Reputation through the implementation and management of advanced Cybersecurity solutions and services.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional energy provider that is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution service to power approximately 460,000 customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. Its service territory extends from Hatch, New Mexico to Van Horn, Texas.

Contact Information:

Meridian Integration

Nick Pappas

904-345-0985

NPappas@Meridian-Integration.com

