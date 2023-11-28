LG TO PRESENT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A BETTER LIFE AT CES 2024

To Become a Smart Life Solutions Company, LG is Harnessing AI to Expand and Enhance Living Spaces and Customer Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the world to tune in to its LG World Premiere press conference and to come visit its exhibition booth at CES in Las Vegas in January. The press conference, hosted under the theme 'Reinvent your future,' is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 (PST) on January 8, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Landscape image of LG for CES 2024 (PRNewswire)

Portrait image of LG for CES 2024 (PRNewswire)

Arriving on stage first, LG CEO William Cho will be announcing the company's key areas of focus for 2024 and beyond. Major topics will include LG's transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company – declared earlier in July, 2023 as Future Vision 2030 – and how it is leveraging AI to expand and enhance both the living space and the customer experience. The LG World Premiere is set to unveil more details of what the vision truly means and promises for the consumers.

The state-of-the-art products unveiled during the press conference will be on show during CES 2024 at LG's booth. Along with impressive displays, jaw-dropping technology installations and entertaining interactive exhibits, visitors can explore and learn more how its innovations will improve lives across various areas, including the home, commercial and mobility.

LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website and LG Global YouTube channel.

