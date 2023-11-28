Kroger Health Shares Health and Wellness Tips During Cold and Flu Season

HSA/FSA savings event runs November 29 through December 12

CINCINNATI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today shared health and wellness tips from Kroger Health to support patients during cold and flu season and announced its wellness savings event running from November 29 to December 12.

"The most effective way to battle cold and flu season is for eligible patients to get vaccinated for flu, RSV and COVID-19," said Meggen Brown, MSN, FNP-BC, chief nursing officer for Kroger Health. "It is also very important to maintain healthy habits related to handwashing, diet, sleep and exercise to support a good defense against illness this time of year."

Kroger Health suggests these tips to support patient health and wellness during cold and flu season and beyond:

To make an appointment to see a healthcare professional please visit Kroger.com/health/clinic or simply stop by a Little Clinic location. The Little Clinic is open seven days a week, including evenings, weekends and some holidays. Nurse practitioners are also available to help patients virtually via telehealth appointments in specific states.

For customers in need of products to battle cold and flu symptoms, Kroger Family Pharmacies conveniently accept payment from Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) for eligible products, including, but not limited to items such as:

Purchase these products and more during the retailer's wellness event from November 29-December 12 and save an extra $10 when spending $30 on participating health and wellness items with a shopper's card. To shop the complete list of HSA/FSA eligible products, visit the Kroger HSA/FSA Shop.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and more than 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians, and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

