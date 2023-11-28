FORMER SOCOM OPERATIONS DIRECTOR CHRIS PATERAS JOINS SOSi

RESTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi today announced that U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Chris Pateras joined SOSi as Account Executive, Special Operations Command (SOCOM). With more than three decades of special operations experience, Pateras will strengthen SOSi's intelligence, information operations, training, and logistics services delivered within SOCOM and its subordinate commands.

Former Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Operations Director, U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Chris Pateras , joins SOSi.

A career special forces officer, Pateras most recently served in the Strategic Effects Directorate (SED) for U.S. Special Operations Command Joint Task Force – Special Reconnaissance and Enabling Command (JTF SREC). In this Flag Officer-level staff director position, he was responsible for globally synchronizing, integrating, enabling, and employing SOCOM capabilities to generate options for the Joint Force. Prior to arriving at SOCOM, Pateras was the Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché (SDO/DATT) to Honduras. Earlier in his career, Pateras was an Army War College Fellow to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), serving as the senior military officer on an intelligence committee team focused on Asia.

Jim Edwards, SOSi Senior Vice President, Business Development, states: "Chris Pateras brings unique insights into SOCOM's strategic, operational, and policy challenges. His addition to our team will improve the solutions we provide the command, and we look forward to his contributions expanding our offerings throughout SOCOM."

Pateras is based in Tampa, Florida.

