Saltbae Burger Will Redefine Traveler Dining Experience at iGA Istanbul Airport

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbae Burger, a renowned culinary sensation within Nusret Gökçe's illustrious portfolio, today announced the debut of its latest branch at iGA Istanbul Airport.

The company is focused on significantly expanding its global footprint over the next three years. As a Turkish brand, the plan is to begin the airport rollout in its home country, with plans to bring its signature burgers to many more locations all over the world.

A Culinary Gem at Europe's Busiest Airport:

Between January 2023 – October 2023, iGA Istanbul Airport welcomed over 64 million visitors globally. Known as the most significant global transfer hub in the region with an excellent infrastructure, modern technology, and high-quality air travel experience, iGA Istanbul Airport has become the leader in Turkish aviation, bringing the country to the next level. Saltbae Burger will be the latest addition to the airport's exclusive zone, transforming the terminal into a gastronomic paradise. Selected for its diverse menu featuring delectable signature burgers, delightful bites, and refreshing drink, Saltbae Burger will cater to all travelers and will be open 24/7.

Side by side with prestigious luxury brands such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, and more, Saltbae Burger's presence at the International Departures terminal of the airport speaks of its excellence. This placement amidst esteemed names emphasizes the honor of being part of this renowned location.

Gourmet Delights and Iconic Creations:

Saltbae Burger's menu will elevate the dining experience throughout the airport and make the food quality that Nusr-Et is well known for "accessible" to a more mainstream audience. Whether in a hurry or seeking a moment of indulgence, the inviting bar and seating area accommodate every pace. Crafted with the finest ingredients and offering tantalizing bites, Saltbae Burger's commitment to excellence is evident in every dish. Chef Nusret Gökçe's dedication to culinary brilliance shines through, with every aspect of the burger menu creating a memorable dining experience.

About Saltbae and Nusret Gökçe:

Saltbae Burger represents another esteemed brand by Nusret Gökçe, the mastermind behind the globally renowned Nusr-Et Steakhouse. With restaurants established in the U.S.—with locations in New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Boston, and Dallas—as well as in Europe with establishments in Mykonos and London, the Nusr-Et brand has a unique presence on the global culinary map. This presence encompasses a total of 29 establishments spread across seven countries and 14 dynamic cities. Continuing the journey, Saltbae Burgers aim to expand with the same fervor and vision that propelled the success of Nusr-Et Steakhouses, underscoring our commitment to culinary excellence on a global scale.

Gökçe's culinary journey commenced in his youth when, in sixth grade, he embarked on an apprenticeship as a butcher to support his family. By adolescence, his mastery of butchery earned him a reputation as a skilled craftsman. At the age of 25, he had become an indispensable asset to the butchery company where he worked, all the while nurturing his dream of launching his own restaurant. This dream transformed into reality with the inception of his first modest establishment in Istanbul—a small place at Çamlık, boasting merely eight tables. After gaining recognition for his exceptional skills and culinary flair, Nusret Gökçe met his business partner, and together they inaugurated the first Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Etiler, Istanbul. Subsequent locations quickly followed, and in 2012, a partnership with the renowned D.ream International propelled the brand's growth, solidifying its distinguished standing as a world-class steakhouse.

Current Nusr-Et Steakhouse Restaurants: Istanbul, Ankara, Bodrum, Miami, Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Dallas, London, Mykonos, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh.

Current SaltBae Burger Restaurants: Istanbul, Mykonos, Dubai.

