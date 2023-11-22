PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES TAKEDOWN AS OFFICIAL APPAREL PARTNER

Multi-year deal kicks off at the 2023 PFL World Championship on Friday, November 24; Tickets Available on Ticketmaster

Takedown to create official PFL fight kits across PFL franchises including PFL Global League and PFL PPV Super Fights

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a multi-year deal with Takedown, the global apparel brand authentic to the combat sports world, which will become the official apparel partner of the PFL starting at the 2023 PFL World Championship on November 24.

Through the wide-ranging global partnership, Takedown will create official PFL fight kits across PFL franchises including the PFL Global League and PFL PPV Super Fights starting in 2024. Takedown will also deliver PFL branded apparel across performance and lifestyle product lines.

In an effort to disrupt and reinvent the MMA apparel market, Takedown will design and deliver a superior technical performance fight kit benefiting PFL athletes in the PFL SmartCage. Furthermore, the partnership will introduce a "Takedown of the Night" feature, where the PFL fighter with the best takedown of the night in PFL events will be awarded with an additional bonus.

"The Professional Fighters League is pleased to partner with Takedown, the leader in combat sports apparel, to reinvent the MMA apparel market and outfitting the best fighters in the world through exceptional design and function," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "We are excited to deliver new experiences for fans and fighters both inside and outside the PFL SmartCage, beginning at the 2023 PFL World Championship on November 24."

"Takedown is thrilled to partner with the PFL to elevate the look and feel of fighters in the cage and fans across the world," said Dustin Kawa, Takedown Founder and CEO. "I've spent my entire life as an athlete, coach and entrepreneur dedicated to growing the combat space. Using Takedown's industry expertise and PFL's elite global platform this partnership will create a movement that will change the way the MMA world looks forever. "

Tickets for the 2023 PFL World Championship, presented by CELSIUS® Essential Energy, are on sale now for the event featuring 12 finalists facing off for six world titles and six $1 million dollar championship purses.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight-class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT TAKEDOWN

Founded in 2006, Takedown is an international apparel brand authentic to the combat sports world. Takedown is changing the face of the MMA market with the world's #1 fight short and is proud to be rooted in the heart of combat sports.

Takedown's mission is to disrupt and reinvent the MMA apparel market by outfitting the best fighters in the world through exceptional design and highly functional fight shorts that are guaranteed to shatter the status quo.

The Takedown brand encompasses boldness, confidence, unwavering drive and a winning mindset to fuel their commitment of providing exceptional performance apparel for fighters and fight fans alike.

