2023 Fortune Global Forum in Abu Dhabi on November 27-29

• Forum draws CEOs of world's largest multinational companies, business leaders, and key policy makers under this year's theme

"A New Era for Business"

• Program will address six core themes influencing global business today: Market and Trade Dynamics; Geopolitical Tides; Emerging Technologies Talent Shortages and Workplace Shifts; Climate Risk; and Consumer Trends

▪ Abu Dhabi to host Fortune Global Forum for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to attract world-class talent, leaders, businesses and investments

Confirmed speakers include:

H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi , UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade

H.E. Omar Al Olama , UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi , Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development

Paul Hudson , CEO of Sanofi

Ray Dalio , Founder of Bridgewater Associates

Jenny Johnson , CEO, Franklin Templeton

Laura Cha , Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx

Natarajan Chandrasekaran , Chairman of Tata Sons

Tony Blair , Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced today a list of confirmed speakers for the 2023 Fortune Global Forum, the preeminent gathering that brings together the CEOs and leaders of the world's largest multinational companies, alongside policy makers, and investors under this year's theme "A New Era for Business."

The annual event will be held November 27-29, in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). The Forum will take place at the Emirates Palace, and this is the first time the global event will be hosted in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

It also marks Fortune Live Media's return to hosting its best-in-class, exclusive conferences internationally in the world's economic hubs after having remained in the United States for the duration of the pandemic.

Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune, said: "We live at a time of immense change in the world of business, driven by rapidly evolving technology, a massive energy transition, uncertain economics, and hugely disruptive geopolitics. The Fortune Global Forum gives business leaders a unique opportunity to come together and share their ideas, learnings and best practices for navigating this unprecedented period of change."

Hosting the Fortune Global Forum for the first time in the region is part of ADDED's efforts to bolster Abu Dhabi's status as a leading business, economic, and cultural hub. As the catalyst of Abu Dhabi's economic growth and diversification, ADDED is doubling down its efforts in raising the Emirate's competitive edge as a global preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investments.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "As the global landscape shifts towards multipolarity, traditional economic systems are undergoing a profound transformation. Cross-border trade, foreign investments, and global markets are undergoing a reimagination process that carries significant implications for CEOs, investors, and consumers alike. The need for visionary leadership and informed discussions has never been more important than now. Hosting the first Fortune Global Forum in the region emphasizes Abu Dhabi's role in leading the global conversations to foster positive impacts that transcend borders, ensuring a trajectory towards global prosperity in this era of unprecedented changes".

H.E. Al Zaabi added: "This forum is an excellent opportunity for Abu Dhabi to accentuate its inedible mark in the global economic, business, and cultural landscape. Its chosen theme 'A New Era for Business' will highlight new developments in Abu Dhabi and the role of "Falcon Economy' in guiding the next phase of economic diversification as well as providing insightful roadmap to navigate the tectonic shifts at the global stage. At ADDED, we firmly believe the seamless synergy between governments and industry leaders is essential to address challenges of mega shifts, proactively and effectively".

Participants in the Global Forum actively engage in discussions led by Fortune's award-winning editors, whose journalistic perspective provides unique insights into the key trends and leaders that are driving business forward. With the role of multinational business and economic policy at a crossroads, and rising issues of geo-political implications, the best companies are reinventing both mission and approach, and turning challenges into opportunities for renewal and growth.

About the Fortune Global Forum:

Since 1995, the Fortune Global Forum has been hosted by the editors of Fortune in great cities on the dynamic frontiers of global business. The Fortune Global Forum has convened world leaders and the heads of global business — the chairmen, presidents, and CEOs of the world's largest companies. Participation in the Fortune Global Forum is by invitation only and expected guests will include multinational CEOs and the heads of the UAE's most important companies, along with world leaders.

Previous editions of the Fortune Global Forum have been held in global cities including Singapore, Guangzhou, New Delhi, Hong Kong, Paris, Cape Town and San Francisco.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

