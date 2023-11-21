Vanpowers Kicks Off the Biggest Holiday Sale of the Year with Up to 50% Off Select e-Bikes

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers is a popular direct-to-consumer e-bike brand that offers a wide range of efficient, high-quality electric bikes to help riders tackle various terrains. Recently, the brand rang in the holiday shopping season by announcing their highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which include discounts of up to 50% on certain e-bike models.

To make this holiday season even more special for their customers, Vanpowers' Black Friday deals became available early, on November 10th , and will continue to be available through November 30th . During this period, customers can get a head start on their shopping and avoid the Black Friday rush. Similarly, those who prefer to wait to do their shopping until the busy holiday weekend can take advantage of the extended promotions available on the Vanpowers website. The brand's two biggest deals for its hottest products are detailed below.

The City Vanture was Vanpowers' first road e-bike model and the first e-bike on the market with an assembled frame. Its ultra-light frame and classic look make it indistinguishable from traditional bicycles at first glance. It features a quiet Gates® CDN™ belt drive system that requires far less maintenance than an ordinary chain. With just a two-hour charge, it can go as far as 50 miles, and with an additional battery attachment, this range can be extended to a maximum of 80 miles. Check out what professionals have to say about the City Vanture

In short, the City Vanture is a fast, stylish, and low-maintenance urban e-bike that allows riders to easily navigate crowded streets without sacrificing comfort and safety. Now, consumers can get this ultra-popular e-bike for just $859 (down from $1699) by using the discount code "Grandest859".

June 2023 , and it has since won widespread praise for its step-through design and superior performance. This series includes the Ultra, Pro, and Standard versions to meet different riders' needs. During the Vanpowers Black Friday promotion, the most deluxe model, the UrbanGlide Ultra, is a full $400 off. With its powerful 500W mid-drive motor, suspension fork, ultra-comfortable suspension seat post and saddle, and long-range battery, it not only allows riders to traverse the city with ease but also enables them to freely explore off-road trails. The UrbanGlide is Vanpowers' latest model that was introduced at the (e)revolution National e-Bike Exhibition in, and it has since won widespread praise for its step-through design and superior performance. This series includes the Ultra, Pro, and Standard versions to meet different riders' needs. During the Vanpowers Black Friday promotion, the most deluxe model, the UrbanGlide Ultra, is a fulloff. With its powerful 500W mid-drive motor, suspension fork, ultra-comfortable suspension seat post and saddle, and long-range battery, it not only allows riders to traverse the city with ease but also enables them to freely explore off-road trails. Check out what professionals have to say about the UrbanGlide

Now, consumers can experience the safety, reliability, and advanced features of the UrbanGlide series for as low as $999 . In addition, those who purchase any UrbanGlide e-bike model will receive two high-value accessories: a folding lock worth $35 , which provides protection against theft, and a waterproof pannier rear rack bag worth $99 , which serves as convenient extra storage space for riders. During the Black Friday sale, consumers can save up to $534 on the UrbanGlide!

"We are thrilled to announce this year's Black Friday promotion," said Victor, Marketing Manager at Vanpowers. "We want more people to experience the convenience and joy of riding our electric bikes. From the City Vanture to the UrbanGlide series, Vanpowers e-bikes are a high-performance and stylish means of transportation. Being able to get them at such discounted prices is truly an unprecedented opportunity."

This holiday shopping season, whether riders are ordering gifts for their loved ones or gearing up for next year's springtime outings, Vanpowers' Black Friday deals are the ideal choice. For more information, please visit www.vanpowers.com

Vanpowers is an e-bike brand that focuses on eco-friendly cycling. They are devoted to providing customers with green, convenient, and efficient transportation tools to make outdoor adventures more enjoyable, regardless of the terrain. Vanpowers creates high-quality, high-performance, and high-tech e-bikes that enable every rider to journey farther with carefree confidence. With supply chains and local warehouses across the US and Europe , Vanpowers also offers lightning-fast shipping, with orders usually arriving within 3 to 7 business days.

