Unlock the Magic of the Season with Bows in the Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Bottoms, located adjacent to the Historic 12th Street Bridge near Kansas City's downtown, is set to transform into a festive wonderland this holiday season with the enchanting theme, Bows in the Bottoms, where the snow is guaranteed to picturesquely fall. Elaborate ribbon bows will adorn trees and displays, adding charm and characteristics to the area's historic past. Stores are stocked with unique quality merchandise that shoppers can't find in a big box while elevating their gifts and décor to stand out. The West Bottoms District is embracing the spirit of the season with a series of exciting events and activities.

Kansas City's West Bottoms is about good times with family and friends. Pictured here includes the family of the owner, Monty Summers, his mother, and niece, Amber Arnett-Bequeath, at last year's tree lighting with Santa and the Grinch. (PRNewswire)

West Bottoms holiday shopping offers a festive, memorable time in this historic district of magical gifts and sales.

Black Friday – November 25:

Avoid the chaos and have a productive and fun shopping trip in Kansas City's Historic West Bottoms.

Small Business Saturday – November 26:

Kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting local businesses on Small Business Saturday. Many stores in the West Bottoms will be open, offering unique finds and one-of-a-kind gifts. Check individual store Facebook pages for exclusive deals and special promotions.

Festival of the Full Moon Weekends - Bows in the Bottoms Dec. 1-3:

Dive into the holiday spirit with the Festival of the Full Moon Weekends, featuring the delightful theme, "Bows in the Bottoms." From December 1 to 3, the West Bottoms will come alive with festive decorations, seasonal treats, and an array of treasures waiting to be discovered. Most shops will be open on Friday through Sunday, welcoming visitors from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday and from 12 pm to 5 pm on Sunday. Admission is free, and additional details can be found on westbottoms.com or individual store Facebook pages.

Food Truck Wine & Dine – Along Hickory between 13th and 12th – First Friday Weekend only:

Savor the flavors of the season with Food Truck Wine & Dine along Hickory between 13th and 12th. Indulge in delectable treats as you explore the festive atmosphere of the West Bottoms.

Holiday Street Cast Appearance Schedule:

Experience the magic of the season with appearances from beloved characters such as the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their playful elves. Catch these festive characters on a rotating schedule on:

December 1: Noon - 7:30 pm (tree lighting starts at 6:15)

December 2: 11 am - 4 pm

December 3: 12 pm – 3 pm

December 8: 11 am - 3 pm

December 9: 11 am - 4 pm

December 15: 11 am - 3 pm

December 16: 11 am - 4 pm

Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:15 pm:

Witness the magic of the season come to life at the Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, December 1, at Hickory and 13th. The event kicks off at 6:15 pm, featuring a snowy spectacle, photo opportunities with the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves, and festive music. Indulge in hot cocoa and treats as we illuminate the holiday spirit together.

West Bottoms Weekend Shopping in December:

The holiday shopping extravaganza continues with many stores open on Fridays and Saturdays through December 16. Check individual store Facebook pages for specific opening times and make the most of the festive finds awaiting you.

"We are proud to host all these holiday shopping events that provide festive, memorable times together in this classic historic district where shoppers will find magical gifts and sales," said West Bottoms spokesperson Amber Arnett-Bequeaith. "Our tree lighting comes with snow, a countdown with carols, the Grinch green with envy, Santa and Mrs. Clause toasting hot chocolate and nibbling cookies, and Rudolf bounding off the buildings. We invite everyone to this free event and suggest wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. Look out for mistletoe."

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers making unique, quality finds for home, décor, style, and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

Kansas City's West Bottoms Entertainment District (PRNewsfoto/Full Moon Productions) (PRNewswire)

