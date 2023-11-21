RED ROBIN INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION GIFT CARD THAT DOUBLES AS A PASS TO FREE APPETIZERS IN 2024

Red Robin also will release a special gift card with a portion of proceeds benefitting nonprofit partner Make-A-Wish on Giving Tuesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is helping guests give the gift of YUMMM® and good cheer, with a limited-edition $100 Red Robin Gift Card that unlocks free appetizers in 2024,* plus a special chance to give back to Make-A-Wish®.

Available exclusively online at Red Robin.com from Black Friday, Nov. 24-27, and in participating restaurants Dec. 1-31 while supplies last, purchase a limited-edition $100 silver gift card for your loved one (or yourself) and flash it for a free appetizer with every purchase of $30 or more, every time you dine-in from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2024* – even after your $100 runs out! With so many delicious appetizers to choose from, like Red Robin's iconic Towering Onion Rings, Cheesy Mozzarella Twists, new Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts and more, it's the gift that just keeps on giving.

Speaking of giving, starting on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, order a Make-A-Wish Red Robin digital gift card at RedRobin.com/gift-cards and Red Robin will donate 10 percent of your purchase to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Designed by wish kid Carter, 10, the digital gift card displays a colorful design and is titled, "A Message of Hope." So, stack on the burgers, brews and Bottomless Steak Fries – your gift goes to your someone special and more.

Lastly – and for last-minute holiday gift giving – guests can give the gift of good taste, and keep some for themselves, with Red Robin's Bonus Buck Rewards**:

Purchase a $25 Red Robin gift card and get a $5 Bonus Buck Reward;

Or purchase a pack of three $20 Red Robin gift cards and get a $10 Bonus Buck Reward

With more than 500 locations, convenient catering options and more, join Red Robin for juicy burgers, Bottomless Steak Fries and good times during your holiday shopping and celebrations this year.

*Available at participating locations. Limited time offer, while supplies last. Restrictions apply, see RedRobin.com/gift-cards for details.

**Bonus Buck Rewards offer available at participating Red Robin restaurants and on RedRobin.com only, through 12/31/23. Bonus Buck Rewards are valid 1/1/24-2/29/24 at participating locations only.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

