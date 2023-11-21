Lumen Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the following investor conferences:
- BofA Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 28. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET.
- Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference on December 4. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.
- UBS Global TMT Conference on December 5. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.
Live webcast links to each of the investor presentations will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.
