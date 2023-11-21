Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Teams Up with Get Maine Lobster For an Unforgettable Giving Tuesday and Beyond

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children with physical deformities through reconstructive surgery, is excited to announce a special partnership with Get Maine Lobster, known for delivering the freshest lobster to households nationwide. This partnership will kick off on Giving Tuesday, November 28, and extend throughout the holiday season.

On Giving Tuesday and beyond, Get Maine Lobster will be giving back to Fresh Start by donating 5 percent of sales.

On Giving Tuesday and beyond, Get Maine Lobster will be giving back to Fresh Start by donating five percent of sales on their website. While guests are checking out on the Get Maine Lobster website, there is an icon associated with Fresh Start that customers can click to support. Then, Get Maine Lobster will donate a portion of the sale to Fresh Start at no additional cost to the customer. That means that every time customers purchase fresh lobster, a child will be one step closer to receiving their fresh start.

"Teaming up with Get Maine Lobster is such an amazing opportunity for us," says Shari Brasher, the CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "Our mission is all about transforming the lives of children in need of lifechanging care, and this partnership is taking us another step forward in that journey. We can't wait to see the positive impact we can create together as we collaborate with Get Maine Lobster and their passion for making a difference this holiday season!"

The goal of this campaign is to encourage monthly giving, with options for Get Maine Lobster's customers to have a percentage of their order donated at no extra cost, with every order. Fresh Start and Get Maine Lobster share in the belief that collective generosity, paired with a love for lobster, can truly make a difference.

"We at Get Maine Lobster are thrilled to announce our partnership with Fresh Start, a collaboration where a little indulgence meets making a big difference," says Mark Murrell, Get Maine Lobster Founder & CEO. "With every purchase, our customers not only can savor the exquisite taste of Maine's finest lobsters but also contribute to a wave of positive change. A portion of our proceeds will be dedicated to Fresh Start, supporting their mission to create new beginnings for kids in need. Together, we're not just sharing the bounty of the sea, but also fostering a tide of generosity and hope."

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All of the world-class medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and 100 percent of all financial contributions go directly toward the patients. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services.

Since 1991, Fresh Start has helped 9,017 children and has expanded into multiple regions throughout the U.S. Fresh Start is headquartered in San Diego with locations in Chicago, San Antonio and globally in Costa Rica, working together with Sanford Health, PediaClinic and Hospital Metropolitano. Fresh Start accepts applications on an ongoing basis, with one goal of making screenings, healthcare and treatments available and accessible for as many children as possible. Children may be cared for in San Diego at Rady Children's Hospital, in San Antonio at University Hospital or in Chicago at Comer Children's Hospital.

Join Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Get Maine Lobster on Giving Tuesday, November 28, for a unique opportunity to savor fresh lobster and provide children with the fresh start they deserve. For more information about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.FreshStart.org/. To explore Get Maine Lobster's delectable offerings and support Fresh Start, visit their website at GetMaineLobster.com and make sure to check the Fresh Start Surgical Gifts box at checkout. For media inquiries, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com.

ABOUT FRESH START

Fresh Start transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

ABOUT GET MAINE LOBSTER

Get Maine Lobster delivers succulent, wild-caught Maine Lobster right to your doorstep. Based in Portland, Maine's historic 48 Union Wharf, their Maine Lobster is hand-harvested, sustainably sourced and hand-selected for you. Get Maine Lobster's fresh Maine Lobster, and fine seafood are the cornerstone to your social gatherings, turning your special moments into memories that last a lifetime. To learn more, visit GetMaineLobster.com.

