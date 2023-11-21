BUNNY EYEZ, PROPRIETARY READING GLASSES, MAKES SHARK TANK APPEARANCE, EARNS PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunny Eyez , the wearable, tiltable, flippable reading glasses created by sisters Jenny Hutt (of the Just Jenny podcast) and Stacy Fritz, along with their partner Andrea Gluck, had their debut appearance on Shark Tank last Friday, November 17th, earning them a partnership with veteran Shark, Daymond John.

(PRNewswire)

On the market since 2018, Jenny and Stacy were hit with the idea to create Bunny Eyez, named after their late mother, when they were getting their hair dyed at a salon and realized they couldn't wear reading glasses during the service. They decided there needed to be a solution, a new kind of reading glasses — which could be worn while coloring your hair, cooking dinner, giving a presentation, sitting at the dinner table, or doing just about anything else. Thus, the revolutionary Bunny Eyez reading glasses were born.

Touted as "not-your-mother's" reading glasses, the proprietary and patented design offers a wide range of uses including:

Tilting the front of the frame to watch TV and read in bed simultaneously

Flipping one temple to lie on your side reading in bed comfortably

Flipping the temples while cooking, so you can read your recipe, knead your dough and never get food in your hair

Flipping the temples after cosmetic surgery, so they don't sit on your face

…and countless others!

"To appear on Shark Tank and be able to share our readers with millions of people nationwide is such a dream come true for us," says Stacy Fritz. "We're thrilled with the response we've gotten post-show, and believe Daymond is the perfect person to join our team."

The product is available in a range of strengths, shapes, styles and colors on Amazon and their DTC site BunnyEyez.com for between $35-$99.

For more on Bunny Eyez, visit bunnyeyez.com or follow along on Instagram, @bunnyeyez .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bunny Eyez