Chiesi Group signed a License Agreement with Haisco Pharmaceutical to develop, manufacture, and commercialise a novel, reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis

Chiesi Group and Haisco Pharmaceutical will collaborate closely to develop HSK31858, a novel reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor for respiratory diseases.

This agreement expands Chiesi's comprehensive R&D program in bronchiectasis, a respiratory disease with high unmet medical needs, for which no approved treatment is available to date.

Haisco Pharmaceutical will receive an upfront payment and future milestone payments, including royalties on product sales.

PARMA, Italy and CHENGDU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A ("Chiesi Group"), an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals and healthcare group, and Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co.Ltd (Haisco Pharmaceutical) today announced the execution of a Licensing Agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialise outside China and adjacent territories (Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan District) HSK31858, a novel, reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor for respiratory diseases.

HSK31858 is an oral, potent, and highly selective small molecule DPP1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials in China with the potential to be an anti-inflammatory agent in bronchiectasis.

With this agreement Chiesi will expand its product portfolio in its strategic respiratory field, aiming to further increase its impact in this area and contribute to developing treatments for severe respiratory diseases with high unmet medical needs.

"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to develop new medicines aimed at improving the lives of patients who suffer from severe respiratory diseases with limited treatment options," commented Thomas Eichholtz, Head of Global Research and Development at Chiesi Group. "HSK31858 is an important addition to our pipeline, and it offers a great opportunity to combine the two partners' strong experience in this field."

"This collaboration with Chiesi is an important milestone in our globalisation strategy, we are pleased that HSK31858 will benefit patients worldwide in the future" said Xiulian Fan, General Manager at Haisco Pharmaceutical. "We acknowledge and appreciate Chiesi's significant commitment and expertise in the development of drugs in the respiratory field and believe that this partnership will help maximise the value of HSK31858".

Under the terms of the agreement, Chiesi will make an upfront payment and additional contingent milestone payments to Haisco, including royalties on product sales.

