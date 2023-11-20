CBMG Holdings Announces Name Change to AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBMG Holdings (the "Company") today announced that following the spin-off of the Company's stem cell business division, it has changed its name to AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta"), which will focus on immune cell business. The spin-off, approved by the Company's board of directors and shareholders, allows AbelZeta to focus greater resources on the development of immune cell therapy for cancer and Inflammation & Immunology (I&I) diseases.

The name AbelZeta articulates our confidence in T-cell based therapies to address aggressive cancers & immune disorders.

"We believe the name AbelZeta best reflects our Company's culture and values and is the next step in our growth as a commercially focused immune cell therapeutics company," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "Abel is an ancient name long associated with humility, integrity, and conviction, and the Greek letter ζ, or zeta, is a widely recognized component of the T-cell receptor in the immune cell research community. The name AbelZeta articulates our confidence in the T-cell based therapies to deliver transformative treatments to address aggressive cancers and serious immune disorders."

The Company currently has 13 ongoing clinical studies in its immune cell pipeline in the United States and in China.

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T and TIL therapies.

