"The Belt and Road" : Jinergy green development road

TAIYUAN, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 is the year of the Belt and Road Initiative and the tenth year of the establishment of Jinergy. Up to now, it has provided efficient solar modules to more than 50 countries around the world, and with the help of the "Belt and Road" practice exchange platform, it actively goes abroad to contribute to promoting the development of carbon economy and bring green energy to countries along the route.

Over the past ten years, China has established cooperative relations with 152 countries and 32 international organizations, Chinese goods flow to more than 300 ports. Jinergy with mature transportation solutions to help Jinergy to complete the commercial network layout of key markets overseas.

Over these 10 years, China have endeavored to build a global network of connectivity consisting of economic corridors under the Belt and Road international cooperation, international transportation routes and information highway as well as railways, roads, airports, ports, pipelines and power grids.

Jinergy's overseas business is still dominated by solar modules. What is relatively distinctive is that the company has begun to focus on differentiated market needs in recent years, developing customized products to meet multiple scenarios, such as light-weight module for high-end residential landscape projects, high pressure module for harsh areas, etc., and customized such as all-black and transparent backsheet module can also be carried out. These customized products have gained more recognition overseas, expanding Jinergy's business to more regions.

Jinergy is a state-owned enterprise in China that has been an early adopter of the "going out" strategy. Currently, Jinergy has successfully established a strong cooperation network in numerous countries and regions globally, and has built a solid foundation of service experience and a positive customer reputation.

Currently, Chinese photovoltaic enterprises are entering the 2.0 era of international expansion. Through proactive efforts in expanding overseas cooperation, Jinergy has obtained certifications from numerous countries and regions. With its outstanding service and reputation as a top supplier in various international markets, Jinergy has continuously improved its overall capabilities. Along the path of China's "Belt and Road" initiative, Jinergy is committed to promoting efficient, high-reliability, and low-carbon products to the global market, in order to drive green transformation.

