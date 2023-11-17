This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the TIME100 Climate List and Southwest's new sustainability goals.
- TIME Reveals the Inaugural TIME100 Climate List of the World's Most Influential Leaders Driving Business to Real Climate Action
Published alongside the TIME100 Climate list are insights from listmakers on ways to drive credible change for a better future for Earth, including by Breakthrough Energy Ventures founder Bill Gates, fashion designer Stella McCartney, COP28 president and Masdar chairman Sultan Al Jaber, and more.
- Southwest Airlines Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals on Its Path Toward Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
"We're working toward our decarbonization goals by modernizing our fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft and securing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), while also furthering our sustainability initiatives in the near-term," said Helen Giles, Managing Director Environmental Sustainability at Southwest Airlines.
- Consumers say their environmental concerns are increasing due to extreme weather; study shows they're willing to change behavior, pay 12% more for sustainable products
"While it will not be easy, there are three levers CEOs must prioritize: policy, technology, and behavior. Bain's new research offers some promising news for businesses—their customers and employees are adaptable and eager to contribute along the path to progress," said François Faelli, partner and head of the global Sustainability practice at Bain & Company.
- SeaWorld Conservation Fund Makes Million Dollar Cornerstone Investments for Greater Impact on at Risk Species: Manatees and Guadalupe Fur Seals
The initial investments encompass three organizations and will help support vital census work and tagging for imperiled Gudalupe fur seals, along with habitat restoration, rescue, rehabilitation, release, monitoring and education for manatees globally.
- IBM Furthers Commitment to Climate Action Through New Sustainability Projects and Free Training in Green and Technology Skills for Vulnerable Communities
A new set of environmental initiatives pioneering water solutions will be scaled through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator to benefit local communities across the globe. Simultaneously, a first-of-its-kind roadmap of sustainability skills courses, available for free through IBM SkillsBuild, will empower future climate action.
- National Park Foundation Invests $4.4 Million in Connecting Students to National Parks Across the Country
Building on a child's innate wonder and curiosity of the natural world, Open OutDoors for Kids grants allow students to immerse themselves in national parks through field trips, classroom engagements, and educational activities. The program's goal is to deepen connections to our natural and cultural world, creating lifelong national park stewards.
- Greentown Labs and Browning the Green Space Open Applications for Year 2 of the ACCEL Program to Support BIPOC Founders
ACCEL bolsters startups as they develop critical climatetech solutions by offering access to funding, networking connections, resources, and opportunities that structural inequities put out of reach. The year-long program combines acceleration with a curated curriculum, incubation at Greentown, and extensive mentorship from Greentown and BGS's networks of industry experts.
- Large Companies Increased GHG Emissions by Just 3% from 2021 to 2022, Leading the Way in Target Reduction
As revealed in a new report by The Conference Board and based on ESGAUGE data, larger companies are also at the forefront of renewable energy—with respect to both disclosure and utilization—but smaller companies are quickly gaining ground.
- Quantum Dot Leader Unveils UbiGro® Cover to Enhance Greenhouse Productivity Using fluorescence, UbiGro creates a more optimal light spectrum for enhanced photosynthesis and crop yield by shifting the colors within sunlight. This innovation marks a transformative approach to sustainable greenhouse farming, offering a tangible solution for the escalating challenge of food production on limited arable land.
- R.City and Mill Team Up to Bring New Food-Recycling Service to the Phoenix Metro Area
Phoenix-area residents can sign up for the R.City x Mill service to receive a Mill kitchen bin—which eliminates the messy work of home composting by drying and grinding food scraps overnight so they don't smell or spoil—and access to the R.City pickup service and farm, where the kitchen scraps will be used to cultivate soil and grow fresh produce.
- Bristlemouth Announces Accelerator Program for Emerging Ocean Technology
"The oceans cannot afford another 'century of undersampling.' By bringing together researchers, developers, and end users to design the next generation of ocean technologies and impactful solutions, the Bristlemouth accelerator meets the moment and directly supports those advancing a sustainable blue economy and a more humane and healthy planet," said James Lindsay, Principal at Builders Vision.
