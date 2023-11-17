Taxfyle Announces New Bookkeeping and Consultation Verticals Ahead of Year-End Tax Planning

Taxfyle's tailored services offer convenience, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness with a streamlined process and unparalleled support

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxfyle, the internet's accounting workforce, is proud to announce its newest verticals, Taxfyle Bookkeeping and Taxfyle Consultations , to its suite of services. With the additions, Taxfyle is working diligently to expand its product offerings for the needs of small businesses and taxpayers alike. The move comes just in time for year-end tax preparation, offering small businesses and individuals more access to licensed Pros at better value.

By offering expert guidance and streamlined processes, Taxfyle aims to alleviate the burden on small business owners and help them ensure accurate and up-to-date financial records. Bookkeeping can be a daunting task for any business, especially small businesses that may not have the resources or expertise to handle complex financial matters. Recognizing this, Taxfyle is helping its clients connect with experts who will handle heavy lifting.

Taxfyle bookkeeping will connect businesses with industry veterans (Pros using Taxfyle average 12 years of industry experience), allow you to bundle services by using the same Pro for your bookkeeping and taxes, give you a better understanding of your business and finances month-to-month, and give businesses access to a dedicated support team.

Taxfyle, a three time Inc. 5000 company, will leverage QuickBooks Online, an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit, to power its bookkeeping platform.

With Taxfyle Consultation, businesses and individuals can unlock their financial future's full potential by speaking one-on-one with a seasoned Pro for 15, 30, or 60 minute increments to discuss any unique tax circumstances. This is a valuable solution for people interested in understanding their tax situation better before they file a return or make any significant decisions.

"People want their bookkeeping and tax work performed closely together to reduce the amount of time and expense they have to spend on it. You would assume the market would have a more complete solution for this by now, but there isn't, so we are stepping into the gap," said Richard Laviña, CEO and Co-Founder at Taxfyle. "With our newest verticals, Taxfyle will once again further revolutionize the tax preparation landscape while at the same time driving down costs."

"In this tough economy Taxfyle is committed to empowering tax filers by leveraging its expertise in tax and financial services," said Michael Mouriz, COO and Co-Founder at Taxfyle. "With years of experience in serving businesses of all sizes, we understand the unique challenges faced by small businesses and are dedicated to helping them succeed."

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world's multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform. Today, the company leverages the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind its consumer offering to alleviate challenging issues of an outdated sector. Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele. With the addition of Taxfyle Bookkeeping, small businesses can now stay on top of their financial position in a more granular way. Taxfyle Consulting allows tax filers to navigate their taxes with a Pro at their side. Taxfyle ranked in the Inc. 5000 list for three years and ranked on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 two years in a row. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com .

