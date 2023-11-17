PurpleVine Celebrates Five Years of Growth and Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a remarkable journey of recognition by the clients and the global IP community, PurpleVine IP Group proudly marks its 5th Anniversary as a trailblazer in the industry. Since its founding in 2018 in China, PurpleVine has evolved into a premier IP service provider with a network of 10 offices and more than 400 employees globally. PurpleVine stands out by providing one-stop and cross-border IP services, including prosecution, IP consultancy, IP transactions, licensing, enforcement, and dispute resolution.

PurpleVine IP: Growing Upwards (PRNewswire)

The 5th-anniversary tagline, 'Growing Upwards,' reflects PurpleVine's commitment to continuous growth and evolution. Over the past five years, PurpleVine has accomplished an extraordinary tenfold increase in patent prosecution volume, surpassing a milestone of over 15,000 patent applications annually. The team has achieved remarkable success in cross-border litigations for leading technology and renewable energy clients, showcasing PurpleVine's unique existence.

Reflecting on the significant strides made in half a decade, PurpleVine's founder and CEO, Victor Yang, shared his thoughts on the company's journey. "PurpleVine has proliferated in the past five years, especially with the recent opening of representative offices in Switzerland and the U.S. As China becomes one of the largest IP hubs globally, we are dedicated to acting as a bridge to assist Chinese and foreign clients in protecting and monetizing their IP in China and the world. Looking ahead, we remain unwavering in our dedication to providing best-in-class IP solutions to clients domestically and abroad and continuing to prosper with our clients."

For more information, watch our 5th Anniversary video: Growing Upwards Video or visit PurpleVine's Website: https://www.purplevineip.com/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PURPLEVINE IP