MagSafe Power Bank with the Best Gripping Feel - iWALK PowerGrip Series Offers Exclusive Black Friday Discounts

New York, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly fast-paced world, staying connected and keeping our devices powered up has become more important than ever. Whether you're on the go, working remotely, or simply staying active, having a dependable source of power is essential for your mobile devices. However, no one wants to be tethered to an outlet all day, constantly checking their phone's battery percentage.

Are you fed up with uncomfortable, bulky power banks? Look no further than the iWALK PowerGrip Series – MagSafe convenience with the best grip for your iPhone, including the latest 2023 iPhone 15 series. No more awkward designs; our power bank is crafted for comfort, ensuring a secure hold. Elevate your charging with style and functionality – iWALK PowerGrip, where comfort meets innovation.

iWALK PowerGrip Series - Power Grip Good!

As wireless charging has become a future trend, iWALK PowerGrip Series not only guarantees efficient charge rate, compact size and high quality, but also strives to provide users with a better experience in terms of touch and grip - make it feel as light and easy as air when you're using the power bank to charge.

Product Name: iWALK PowerGrip (Upgraded) iWALK PowerGrip Slim Main Feature: Magsafe Battery Pack with Finger Ring, Slimmer & Stronger Magnetism Ultra Slim Magsafe Battery Pack, Slim like a Feather Capacity: 6000mAh 5000mAh Dimensions: 4.1*2.6*0.6 inches 4*2.6*0.55 inches Weight: 0.32lb 0.26lb Output: 5W/7.5W/10W/15W 5W/7.5W/10W/15W Compatibility: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14/13/12 Series iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14/13/12 Series Recharging Time: 2.8 hours 1.3 hours

Black Friday Exclusive Deals on iWALK PowerGrip Series!

In celebration of Black Friday, iWALK is excited to offer exclusive discounts on the PowerGrip Series MagSafe Power Bank. From November 13th to November 19th, enjoy a 25% discount, and from November 20th to November 27th, seize the opportunity with an even more incredible 30% off. Elevate your charging experience with the PowerGrip Series at unbeatable prices during this limited-time promotion. Don't miss out on the chance to secure the ultimate MagSafe-compatible power solution at a fantastic Black Friday discount!

About iWALK

Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.

With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.

