The Automotive Innovation Technology Awards 2023 have been announced

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's automotive industry, technological changes are disrupting the business model of the entire value chain. Behind the change is the power of innovation driving development. Whether it is battery-motor-electronic control, perception-decision-execution, driving safety and information security, each key performance requires the strong support of several technologies.
Focusing on automotive core technology innovation and promoting international and domestic technology cooperation is the purpose and significance of the "Automotive Innovation Technology Awards", held by the Automobil Industrie China Media Platform, in cooperation with top domestic and international industry organizations and technology experts.
This is the sixth consecutive year for the Automobil Industrie China Media Platform to Organize the "Automotive Innovation Technology Award", and this year's award continues to setup the "Technology Innovation Award" and adds the "'Dual Carbon' Benchmarking Enterprise Award" in line with the global development trend. The "Technology Innovation Award" covers the fields of new energy, intelligent Internet connection and cutting-edge parts and components technology, while the "Dual Carbon Benchmarking Enterprise Awards" focus on recognizing industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions to low-carbon product development and sustainable development.
Award remains fierce. In the past few months, after careful screening by AI Automotive's editors in China and Germany, rigorous evaluation by domestic and international automotive technology by experts, and online voting by a wide range of automotive professionals, 32 technologies and products were finally awarded the "Technology Innovation Award", and seven companies were awarded the "Double Carbon Benchmarking Enterprise Award".
The award results and ceremony were held on November 10, 2023 at the "2023 (16th) International Automotive Technology Congress", where a number of innovative technologies that have made outstanding contributions to the progress of the automotive industry received great attention from the industry, and automotive users and suppliers gathered together to look forward to a bright prospect for the future of smart electricity and mobility.
List of Winners:
Automotive Innovation Technology Award 2023
-Technical Innovation Award
Technology or Product
Company
800V 8-layer Flat Wire Oil-cooled Stator Project
Wipertech China
The Second Generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Air Compressor of Garrett
Garrett (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
MAHLE Bionic Bettery Cooling Plate
MAHLE Investment(China) Co., Ltd.
Integrated metallic bipolar plate
Dana Corporation
Dual Motor Smart Electric Drive (HFE30C)
Chongqing Qingshan Industry Co., Ltd.
The New Generation of NACS Charging Inlet
TE Connectivity
Fuel Cell Sensor
Sensata Technologies
High Pressure Thermal Network Simulation Solution Techniques
Rosenberg Asia Pacific Electronics Co., LTD
Deep Oil Cooling Technology (EDU L300)
InfiMotion
High-voltage SIC Electric Drive System Drive Technology
CRRC electric drive
The 4th Generation SIC MOSFET
ROHM Co., Ltd.
Upgrading the driving experience to a new level with revolutionary cockpit design
Continental Interior Wuhu Co., Ltd
Vehicle Motion Control Software Product -cubiX
ZF
International Standard - in-vehicle Ethernet Connectivity
Rosenberg Asia Pacific Electronics Co., LTD
Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software
Nexteer Automotive
LiDAR System Solutions for Series Production
LiangDao Intelligence
DMS Offshore Program to Meet EU Regulations
Hangzhou Ruijian Zhixing Technology Co., Ltd.
Hands-off Detection: AS8579
ams OSRAM
Maternal and infant design intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller
Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co., Ltd.
Redundant Electric Steering on the New Generation Platform
Bosch HUAYU Steering Systems Co., Ltd.
Continental new generation brake-by-wire braking system MK C2®
Continental Technical Automotive systems(shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Faurecia "Seat for the planet"
Faurecia (China) Holding Co., Ltd.
HELLA Smart Light System Solution
HELLA
Webasto high-tech glass roof systems
Webasto China
Front Bumper Lower Body Assy
HRC
Electrical Bypass Valve Gen. 6
Rheinmetall (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Environmentally friendly seat polyurethane foam technology
NOBO AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEM CO.,LTD
Molecular Engineered integration - MEi
FUCHS LUBRICANTS (CHINA) LTD.
Pentatonic Thermal Plastic Composite Battery Enclosures
Kautex
Leading the new track-Full dry line control EMB
Figure Technology
DIAvent Explosion-proof vent valve
NOK-Freudenberg Group Sales China Co., Ltd.
48V electronic and electrical architecture Electronic oil pump
G-eDrive (Beijing) Auto Tech.Co., Ltd.
Note：The above rankings are not in any order.
Automotive Innovation Technology Award 2023
-'Double Carbon' Benchmarking Enterprise Award
Continental Interior Wuhu Co., Ltd
Schaeffler China
Sensata Technologies Baoying Co., Ltd
Toyota Boshoku(China) Co., Ltd.
Novelis(China)Aluminum Products Co., Ltd.
Freudenberg Group
Zhuxhou CSRTimes Electric Drive Technology Co., Ltd.
Note：The above rankings are not exhaustive.
In the future we expect more enterprises to promote the comprehensive upgrading of auto-motive industry in the direction of cleaner and more environmentally friendly, smarter and more convenient, safer and more comfortable. It will empower human beings with forward-thinking and crystallization of wisdom for the future of intelligent electric and beautiful travel.
