Safal Partners Joins U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in Hard Launch of New Registered Apprenticeship Academy

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners, a national management consultancy and technical assistance leader in workforce and education, supported the DOL hard launch of the new Registered Apprenticeship Academy during National Apprenticeship Week. Safal won the $8.4 million DOL contract to develop and implement the new online Academy earlier this year.

The Academy contract is Safal's most recent award from DOL to support accelerated expansion of Registered Apprenticeship (RA) nationwide. The Academy will provide online learning pathways for key apprenticeship system stakeholders, including Registered Apprenticeship program sponsors, apprentices, DOL-funded investment partners, state apprenticeship agencies, federal partners, DOL Office of Apprenticeship staff, and more. Courses will be delivered through a variety of modalities to expand training accessibility.

Safal hosted the DOL's Academy launch presentation and Q&A session for over 1,000 registrants across industry, workforce, education, and government to kick off National Apprenticeship Week. In addition, the Academy posted four new interactive modules on key topics, including "Introduction to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) for RA Program Sponsors." The Academy resides on Apprenticeship.gov and will be continually updated with new content over the course of Safal's contract to expand resources and training.

"Registered Apprenticeship is a critical tool for employers across the public and private sector to understand and utilize as a proven means for meeting significant workforce demands," said Mukta Pandit, President of Safal Partners. "Safal is privileged to serve the Department in developing the Academy and we're thrilled to see such a strong reception by key stakeholders this week."

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm working at the nexus of education and workforce. The firm serves the U.S. Department of Labor in expanding and modernizing RA through several DOL contracts and grants, including as the DOL National Industry Intermediary for Cybersecurity Apprenticeship and leadership of the DOL RA TA Center of Excellence for Strategic Partnerships and System Alignment. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

