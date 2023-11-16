Netmark Business Services and MHC Services Group Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmark Business Services and MHC Services Group (MHC)announce their partnership to enhance the transformation process of a leading health plan adjudication platform to Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) services and the ongoing maintenance and support of the leading health plan product for its health plan client in California.

Netmark Business Services, a leading provider of Business Processing Outsourcing services for health plans and third-party administrators, has partnered with MHC Services Group, a proven and experienced professional services consulting group in the health plan and TPA markets. The partnership aligns the expertise of both organizations to form a cohesive experience for health plans to meet evolving regulatory and industry demands to achieve optimal operational and cost efficiencies.

MHC's role enhances the transition of the client's core claims administration processing system implementation to Netmark's Business Process Outsourcing Team (BPO) team. This includes streamlining claim adjudication and payment processing on behalf of the client. MHC will also provide on-going system maintenance support services including configuration, testing, and training.

"The partnership between Netmark Business Services and MHC Services Group will expand and improve the transformation process and system support experience for our clients. MHC is known for their depth of experience serving health plans and TPAs for many years. We are excited to share the value this partnership brings with our clients," said Kari Shankar, CEO at Netmark Business Services.

"Netmark Business Services is known for their years of experience delivering proven Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services to the health plan and TPA markets. We are pleased to work closely with Netmark's team and align our professional service specialties with Netmark's BPO experts to elevate the value, experience, and success for our clients," said Graham Higton, MHC, President.

Netmark Business Services and MHC Services Group teams have a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing health plans and third-party administrators and impacts of constant change on these organizations. This partnership brings an innovative and cost-efficient transformation and Business Process Outsourcing solution to the market.

Netmark Business Services is a SOC II, Type 2 certified company that offers Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) services to the Healthcare Enterprise. This includes claims processing for health plans and third-party administrators. Other services provided are member and provider data processing, benefit data processing, capitation and claims payment, call center services, claims auditing and reconciliation, medical records review, litigation support services, legal deposition services, accounting support, and revenue cycle management.

MHC Services Group is a proven vendor-independent, professional services consulting group with specialized expertise and focus on healthcare payers and their complex challenges. MHC has earned a reputation for competence and trust in the industry. MHC provides all levels of professional services for system integration, program, and system implementation as well as other unique and complex projects. MHC serves commercial, marketplace exchange, Medicaid, Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, SNP, DSNP, and Dual Eligible programs. MHC is comprised of experienced, adaptable, and tenured professionals ensuring the best resource and approach alignment to optimize the success of its clients' operational and technical objectives.

