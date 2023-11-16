Ardagh Glass Packaging launches new Boston Round beverage bottles on its BuyOurBottles website

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group , introduced two new Boston Round bottles to its growing portfolio of American-made bottles.

Ardagh Glass Packaging (PRNewswire)

The new 16oz (473ml) Boston Round glass beverage bottles are available for purchase on AGP-North America's BOB™ site (BuyOurBottles) in both amber (brown) and flint (clear) glass .

The strong, cylindrical Boston Round bottles with continuous-thread closures, are available in 12-pack cases. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., by AGP-North America out of high-quality glass that is 100 percent and endlessly recyclable.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging continues to focus on developing its portfolio of American-made glass bottles on the BOB site to meet the demand of craft brewers and beverage producers," said Rashmi Markan, Vice President, Beer & Beverage for AGP-North America. "The new Boston Round bottles complement a wide variety of craft beverage brands, offering brand differentiation with a trusted, sustainable glass bottle that fully protects the flavor of their beverage."

In 2012, AGP-North America launched the BOB site for beer – the first website to offer craft brewers the ability to purchase beer bottles online in pallet quantities, direct from the manufacturer, using a credit card or PayPal™.

The BOB site portfolio now includes 10 beer and beverage bottles in both amber and flint glass color options, offering craft brewers and beverage producers increased flexibility for packaging their products.

AGP-North America and BOB are dedicated to the craft beer and beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers and beverage producers every stage of the way. For customers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, brewers can contact Ardagh directly at 636.299.5495 or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beverage2023 .

Download image here .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9 bn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.