ACCELERATING THE ART OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY: KIA INTRODUCES ALL-ELECTRIC EV3, EV4 CONCEPT MODELS AT THE 2023 LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America introduced the all-electric EV3 and EV4 concept models at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Showcasing Kia's cutting-edge electric platform technology, styling derived from the tenets of the Opposites United design philosophy, and a commitment to a leading color, material, and finish (CMF) strategy, the Concept EV3 and Concept EV4 represent contrasting vehicle typologies with a common thread. Like other Kia design studies, the Concept EV3 and Concept EV4 offer visions of potential future products.

"The Concept EV3 and Concept EV4 are sharply styled, material-driven concepts that point to the expansion of the Kia EV lineup, and California is the barometer for successful EVs," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "That's why we came to Los Angeles and America's savviest EV consumers, to gauge reaction to two potential opportunities within the Kia lineup."

Earlier this year, at the launch of the EV9 flagship electric SUV in March, Kia introduced 10 must-have items that it would like to use in new Kia models – including the Concept EV3 and Concept EV4. The materials include bioplastic, produced from biomass sources such as vegetable oils, corn extract, sawdust and sugarcane, and Bio Polyurethane as a replacement for animal-based leather.

The Concept EV3: Distilling the essence of the EV9 to the compact segment and providing technology, practicality and design

The Concept EV3 represents the brand's vision for an electric, compact crossover that offers the technology, practicality, and design of Kia's flagship SUV, the EV9. The Concept EV3 features a high degree of inspiration from the "Joy for Reason" pillar of the Opposites United design philosophy.

"With the Concept EV3, the 'Joy for Reason' influence is evident in the contrasting qualities of a robust body combined with a dynamic silhouette," said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. "In addition, the unexpected treatment of volumes and graphics simultaneously interlock with each other, creating a logical yet emotional design."

The design treatment of the Concept EV3's exterior creates a unique silhouette, with the windshield pushed forward, a sloping roofline, and a disconnected C pillar that links the glasshouse surfaces and gives the roof a floating effect. The robust exterior architecture of the squared wheel arches, cut with asymmetrical angles, results in an unexpected logic and a strong impression.

Inside, the Concept EV3 blends exceptional practicality with transformative cabin ambience and design. The interior of the Concept EV3 creates an expansive visual sense, providing an environment that promotes emotional wellbeing, enhanced by soft mood lighting and ultra-clean dashboard surfacing. Advanced ergonomic seat design comprises natural fiber structures to deliver a lightweight, slimmer seat design. The exceptionally strong, fiber weave enables more elegant, modern aesthetics, complemented by soothing natural tones. For the seat covers, the CMF team applied 3D Knit technology. These materials combine with tables that slide forward and backward and can support four modes: Focus, Social, Refreshing and Storage. The console table contains bio-plastic materials leveraged to create a forward-thinking solution.

The Concept EV4: Redefining the essence of the electric sedan

The Concept EV4 represents the purity of the "Power to Progress" pillar of the Opposites United design philosophy. Its four-door format emphasizes potent and impactful lines that represent an entirely new type of EV sedan that stands as a symbol of innovation. Brought to life through a harmonious fusion of confident, geometric diagonal character lines and rich yet technical surfaces, the Concept EV4 represents a new value, approach, customer experience, and typology.

Its exterior form factor incorporates attributes reminiscent of sports and racing cars, including a low nose, a long-tail silhouette, and a technical roof spoiler. Featuring a wide, imposing stance, with headlamps located vertically at the extreme outer edges of the hood and front bumper, the Concept EV4 further symbolizes Kia's determination to push design boundaries.

The cocoonlike interior of the Concept EV4 features a sleek and spacious horizontal layout. The innovative design of the HVAC user interface incorporates a control panel that can be neatly stored in the center console when not in use and applied pin-style air vents that offer the flexibility to change patterns. Handwoven fabric stripes applied to the vehicle's storage area and dashboard create a 3D effect. Materiality also looms large in the interior of the Concept EV4 through the implementation of natural dyes and recycled cotton.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

