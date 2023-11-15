Michele Szczypka will lead branding, PR, and communications for the firm and its clients.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamats Communications Inc., a leading full-service digital marketing agency specializing in higher education, health care & B2B marketing, has appointed Michele Szczypka as its new chief marketing and communications officer (CMCO).

Stamats Names New Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Michele will oversee branding, marketing, and reputation management for the firm and its clients. Drawing from over three decades of experience as a branding and communications executive, Michele will lead the firm's growing PR and communications solutions and expand its branding and marketing capabilities.

"We're fortunate to have Michele join our team," said Peter Stamats, president and CEO of the firm. "As a seasoned marketing executive, she will add a new level of expertise to our marketing clients. We are recognized as the nation's leading marketing agency for higher ed and health care, and her expertise and leadership will help shape a bright future for our firm and clients."

Michele's experience building strong brands and storytelling spans communications, digital solutions, business development, and strategic partnerships. She has led brand development, market strategy, PR and media relations, research, and growth strategies for various national health systems.

She's a three-time Emmy Award-winning writer and producer and has been named a Top 100 Marketer globally by OnCon Icon.

"I'm thrilled to join Stamats at such a critical time for both higher education and health care," said Szczypka. "Both are poised for explosive growth, even amid shrinking student and workforce populations and the complex issues these industries continue to navigate. We see opportunities for these industries to level up their marketing and PR, and I'm looking forward to unleashing all we can do for our clients."

"As Stamats celebrates its 100th year as the go-to source for all things higher ed and health care marketing, we're excited to see this new era include honing and leveraging our capabilities in branding and PR," said Bill Stamats, executive vice president of the firm.

About Stamats:

Stamats is a national-leading, full-service digital marketing and research company specializing in the higher education, health care, and B2B industries. Capabilities include full marketing and communications services from brand development and PR to website design and development, mobile marketing, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email marketing, research, traditional media, live events, database marketing, and more.

SOURCE Stamats Communications, Inc.