HONEYWELL PROVIDING ADVANCED FLIGHT CONTROLS FOR AIBOT'S ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT

Honeywell's Compact Fly-By-Wire system will bring safe, efficient, reliable operation for a sustainable transportation ecosystem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected by AIBOT to provide its Compact Fly-By-Wire (cFBW) system to support AIBOT's fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This Honeywell technology will empower the next generation of aircraft avionics and create a sustainable transportation ecosystem for the future.

Honeywell Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

Honeywell's lightweight Compact Fly-By-Wire system, the size of a paperback book, provides aircraft manufacturers, like AIBOT, greater flexibility in aircraft design without compromising power or safety. The system enables the removal of conventional mechanical linkages controlling the effectors, streamlining maintenance procedures, and reducing costs throughout the entire lifecycle of an aircraft.

It also enables seamless remote operation of the aircraft, translating instructions from the aircraft's operator into flight control commands on the aircraft. The system's envelope-limiting feature guarantees safe operations, making it particularly well-suited for stabilizing uniquely designed unmanned vehicles and delivering a stable flying experience.

"Our Compact Fly-By-Wire system is a ready-now solution to advance the future of sustainable flight. It is derived from decades of expertise providing similar systems for commercial airliners," said David Shilliday, vice president and general manager, Advanced Air Mobility, Honeywell Aerospace. "The collaboration will enable AIBOT to realize its vision of creating a sustainable and efficient transportation ecosystem."

The AIBOT aircraft is powered by eight electric motors and will accommodate up to six passengers and a pilot. With maximum takeoff weight of 7,000 pounds, the aircraft has a target maximum range of 250 miles and a top cruise speed of 250 mph, making it suitable for short-haul use cases between cities and metropolitan areas across the globe. In 2024, AIBOT will kick off the production of fully autonomous heavy unmanned aircraft for industries like cargo, agriculture, high-speed inspection, and medical deliveries. This endeavor shares its system architecture with AIBOT's manned aircraft, for which the inaugural flight will be in 2025. Full product delivery of each aircraft is expected by 2028.

"AIBOT is poised to revolutionize the urban air mobility market by utilizing the latest in cutting-edge, safety-critical computing platforms, particularly those which bolster the high-performance processing needed for the next-gen algorithms we developed," said Jerry Wang, Executive Chairman, AIBOT. "Collaborating with Honeywell is a huge step forward for us and will help us power the most advanced software-driven aiEVTOL platform."

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense, and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends — automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition — underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About AIBOT

AIBOT is a California-based company with the vision to disrupt the next generation of mobility, transforming the aviation industry to usher in the B2C era, making the freedom of flight an accessible reality anytime, anywhere in everyone's daily life. AIBOT's mission is to create an AI-defined, software-driven, ultra-technological, hyper-performing, electric, internet-connected, and autonomous aiEVTOL aircraft and ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.aibot.ai.

Contacts:



Honeywell

Juliet Collins-Achong

+44 7787 282932

juliet.collins-achong@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell