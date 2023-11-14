CNOOC Limited Announces Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Phase I Development Project Commences Production

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces today that Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Phase I Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 20 meters. The main production facilities include 1 newly built central processing platform, 3 unmanned wellhead platforms and 1 gas process terminal. 65 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 42 production wells, 20 gas injection wells and 3 water source wells. It is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Phase I Development Project has commenced production

Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, CEO and President of the Company, said, "The project is the first condensate gas field with a proved in-place volume of over 200 billion cubic meters natural gas that has been put into operation in Bohai Bay, relying on the Bozhong-Kenli Oilfields Onshore Power Project. The gas field will supply stable clean energy to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Bohai Rim region, and contribute to the low-carbon and high-quality development of the Company."

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.

