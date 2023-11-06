TEQUILA CASA DRAGONES DEBUTS SPECIAL EDITION GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

From ready-to-savor sipping tequila gift sets to big gift items, Casa Dragones has something for every tequila lover this season.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, ultra-premium sipping tequila producer Tequila Casa Dragones, co-founded by CEO Bertha González Nieves, unveils a variety of new products perfect for holiday gifting, including Sipping Tequila Gift Sets and Magnum-Sized Bottles. Each new product is rooted in Casa Dragones' commitment to exceptional quality and taste, modern production, and Mexican craftsmanship– providing a luxurious and festive way to make every day feel like a special occasion.

A complete overview of the luxury tequila brand's new and curated holiday gifts is below:

Casa Dragones Sipping Tequila Gift Set ($199.99): Launching in November, this set includes three styles of sipping tequilas in 375ml bottles: Casa Dragones Añejo Barrel Blend, Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara, and Casa Dragones Blanco. Each set comes ready to gift in a sophisticated blue gift box, making it the ultimate gift set for the tequila lover, or for anyone who appreciates handcrafted quality. Available on casadragones.com

Casa Dragones Magnums ( $199.99 - $429.99 ) : Launching in November, Casa Dragones introduces a remarkable first—1.75L Magnum-sized bottles of Casa Dragones Blanco ($199.99) , Casa Dragones Añejo Barrel Blend ($424.99) , and Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara ($399.99) . These Magnums are designed to gift in a 'big' way, especially for those celebrating or party hosting this holiday season. Available on casadragones.com

7th Special Edition Joven Gift Set ($325) : In honor of Mexican craftsmanship, The Casa Dragones Joven Gift Set features a newly imagined pepita engraving on the special Joven crystal decanter. It also includes two crystal Riedel tequila glasses, delicately engraved with the same motif, making it a great gift for the collector or spirit enthusiast. Available on casadragones.com

Casa Dragones Añejo Barrel Blend with two Hand Engraved Glasses ( $230 - $250 ) : Available beginning November, Casa Dragones introduces the ultimate gift for the aged spirit connoisseur. The gift includes Casa Dragones Añejo Barrel Blend, a distinctive blend of two styles of 100% Blue Agave Añejo sipping tequila, and two Glencairn glasses, hand engraved in Mexico with Casa Dragones' signature pepita engraving. Limited availability. Available exclusively on casadragones.com

Happy Holidays Box Sleeve: Crafted to seamlessly envelop the original blue boxes of Casa Dragones Blanco, Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara, and Casa Dragones Añejo Barrel Blend, the exquisite holiday sleeve features a captivating design and the message "Happy Holidays." Imprinted with the finest quality shiny foil and exquisite embossing, this opulent holiday box sleeve is guaranteed as an elegant gift choice for festive decorators. Available in select stores only.

"We've thoughtfully created our holiday gifts for those Casa Dragones and spirit aficionados looking to sip and savor each of our elegantly smooth expressions," says CEO and Co-Founder Bertha González Nieves. "Our customers have told us how much they love to gift Casa Dragones, so we were excited to create these new gift ideas for the season."

For more information on how to purchase these new holiday gifts and products, visit casadragones.com.

ABOUT TEQUILA CASA DRAGONES

Tequila Casa Dragones is a small-batch producer known for its ultra-premium sipping tequilas. Casa Dragones Joven is a master blend of 100% Blue Agave silver and five-year extra-aged tequila, delivering a complex, smooth taste that is perfect for sipping and pairing with food. Casa Dragones Blanco is 100% Blue Agave silver tequila, crafted to deliver the pure essence of agave, for a clean, smooth taste that is perfect on the rocks or in signature cocktails. Casa Dragones Barrel Blend is 100% Blue Agave Añejo tequila that achieves its distinctive character by being aged in two styles of custom-made oak barrels, then blended at the end of the aging process to achieve a uniquely smooth, agave forward taste profile. Casa Dragones celebrated its 10th anniversary in November 2019 in its spiritual home of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where they have La Casa Dragones, the original 17th-century stables of the legendary Dragones cavalry, and the "World's Smallest Tequila Bar." Casa Dragones is available throughout the United States, Mexico, and select markets in Europe. Casa Dragones is also available online at www.casadragones.com. Follow Casa Dragones on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@casadragones).

