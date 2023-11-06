Simplify Asset Management with SmartSites from Pedigree Technologies

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies is making it easier for companies with mixed fleet operations to manage their assets on work sites and in yards by creating SmartSites. A SmartSite integrates affordable and easy to implement technologies and sensors to create a virtual network of a company's assets. The data and insights collected from the virtual network enable complete visibility into a work site or yard, helping companies make better-informed decisions about their operations.

Decoding SmartSites

But what exactly is a SmartSite? A SmartSite is an outdoor yard or job site that combines traditional location technologies with Bluetooth sensors so managers can find and monitor anything from expensive assets and equipment to low-end attachments and tools. A SmartSite is essentially a virtual network that receives location data, communicated via Bluetooth, cellular, or satellite, from sensors, trackers and other smart devices. It starts with off-the-shelf vehicle, trailer, and asset trackers that not only report their own location but also 'listen' for signals coming from Bluetooth sensors. Trucks with Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) or personnel with smartphones can pick up these Bluetooth signals, too. For full site coverage, battery-powered solar gateways or enhanced-antenna gateways can be affixed to poles, roofs, or gates.

"It's simple and affordable to add Bluetooth sensors to equipment that would normally be too costly to track via GPS", says John Elsner, CEO of Pedigree Technologies. "Existing asset and vehicle trackers can detect Bluetooth signals to tell you where equipment is picked up or dropped. But if you want full yard or site coverage, just hang solar units or install a high-range gateway. It's like an instant network."

The SmartSite Advantage

The concept of a smart site using interconnected technologies is not new, but implementation is complex and expensive. Pedigree's SmartSite, on the other hand, reduces installation time from weeks to hours and at a fraction of the price. Data from all tracking devices and Bluetooth sensors seamlessly flow to the OneView™ platform, enabling customers to access intricate details of their assets and equipment in real time. This information can simplify inventory management, optimize asset utilization, and improve security.

SmartSites by Pedigree Technologies simplifies asset and equipment management by making it affordable and easy to implement, allowing more companies to access crucial operational data and insights that can increase their operational efficiency, enhance security, and reduce costs.

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree Technologies is a tough, innovative, Midwest telematics company with a passion for smart technologies allowing customers to manage vehicles, equipment, and workers from anywhere. Our software solution, OneView™, supports cameras, ELD, and sophisticated data analytics to help businesses optimize their operations and make better, informed decisions. The power of Pedigree is to connect the unconnected, all on one screen.

