Merry Grinchmas: Delightful Grinch Decorations from Gemmy

Gemmy Reveals Amazing Décor Inspired by Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spirit of Grinchmas comes alive at The Home Depot with playful Gemmy decorations inspired by the timeless tale, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Animated Décor

A realistic rendition of the beloved character, the Life-Size Animated Grinch is 6-ft tall and wears a red sweater featuring Max's friendly face in the center. Standing tall in his iconic pose, the Animated Grinch sways and moves his head to his signature song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

For those seeking smaller displays of Grinchy cheer, the 4-ft tall fuzzy plush Animated Grinch is the perfect choice. Soft to the touch and dressed in a Santa suit, this mini Grinch dances to the same tune, and will add joy to the coziest corners.

Airblown® Inflatable Scenes

Towering at 9-ft tall, the Grinch with Tree Scene captures the Grinch's cheeky charm as he mischievously tiptoes in front of a Christmas tree with a blue sack slung over his shoulder. The Grinch and Max Scene features the duo in festive attire, with the Grinch's heart displayed in red as a symbol of his transformation. Make a statement with the 9-ft wide Merry Grinchmas Scene, showcasing the Grinch standing next to a red-and-green "MERRY GRINCHMAS" sign.

Airblown® Inflatables: 4-ft tall

The Grinch in Ugly Sweater inflatable adds humor with its declaration: "All Your Sweaters Are Ugly." Suspended on a candy cane, the Grinch on Candy Cane inflatable can be hung from your home for a quirky touch. The Max in Sweater inflatable features the Grinch's canine companion sitting happily with a bone in his mouth.

LIGHTSHOW® Lighting

Brighten your home with the Grinch EmoteGlow™ Light String, featuring eight singing Grinch heads using EmoteGlow™ technology. The Whirl-a-Motion™ Grinch Projection displays swirling images of the Grinch, Max, candy canes, and an ornament.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

