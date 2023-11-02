Saucey adds Feeding America to its Roundup for Change initiative.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 44 million people throughout the United States face food insecurity, not knowing where their next meal will come from or how nutritious it will end up being. Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform, hopes to be a part of the solution to this large societal issue by adding non-profit Feeding America to its "Roundup for Change" initiative throughout November.

In doing so, Saucey's customers are able to round up their order to the nearest dollar and donate the rest to Feeding America. And those extra cents go a long way towards relieving the problem, as the organization can turn just one dollar into at least 10 meals .

Saucey's Commitment to Social Responsibility

Saucey has long stood at the forefront of innovation in the alcohol delivery industry. Recognizing its unique position within the market and community, Saucey has embarked on a mission to extend its impact beyond mere convenience and customer service. The Roundup for Change program embodies this commitment, enabling customers to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar, with the difference donated directly to Feeding America, or other organizations like The Black Futures Lab or Stop AAPI Hate.

Feeding America: A Noble Partnership

Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, works tirelessly to connect people with food and end hunger. Partnerships like the one with Saucey are crucial in supporting its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country.

How Roundup for Change Works

When placing an order through Saucey's app or website, customers are prompted with the option to "round up" their total at checkout. From there, customers can select Feeding America and place their order. This innovative feature seamlessly integrates the act of giving into everyday transactions. The incremental donations, though small individually, accumulate to substantial amounts, directly benefiting Feeding America's mission.

A Call to Action for Consumers

Saucey's Roundup Fundraiser isn't just a testament to the company's philanthropic ethos; it's a call to action for consumers. By choosing Saucey for their alcohol delivery needs, customers become an integral part of a larger movement combating hunger in America. Every order, every roundup, brings hope and practical help to those in need.

"We're proud and honored to have added Feeding America to our Roundup for Change initiative," said Chris Vaughn, CEO of Saucey. "This is an organization that has done so much for a variety of communities, and we want Saucey to be a partner in bolstering these initiatives."

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is a nationwide network committed to ending hunger in the United States. Through its robust network of food banks and dedicated volunteers, the organization reaches millions of individuals facing hunger, providing not just meals, but also hope.

