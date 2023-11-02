miraDry Celebrates Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month, Reinforces Commitment to Patients Around the World

Together with their providers and partners, miraDry and the International Hyperhidrosis Society continue their joint efforts in raising awareness and providing relief for millions suffering from hyperhidrosis worldwide.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry, the global medical device leader in primary axillary hyperhidrosis treatment, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the International Hyperhidrosis Society in recognition of Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month this November.

miraDry - A Leader in the Treatment of Excessive Underarm Sweat (PRNewswire)

Hyperhidrosis, a medical condition characterized by excessive, uncontrollable sweating, affects over 380 million people globally, often causing substantial discomfort and disrupting their daily lives1. Despite the prevalence of hyperhidrosis, a lack of diagnosis remains a significant challenge for those living with excessive sweating2. Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month serves as an essential initiative in raising awareness around the condition, its impact, and available treatment options.

For over a decade, miraDry has been committed to providing relief for those suffering from hyperhidrosis. miraDry has consistently supported the International Hyperhidrosis Society in its mission to raise awareness among consumers, patients, and medical professionals alike. As the leading sponsor of Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month, miraDry continues to provide research and resources to support and advocate for individuals suffering with hyperhidrosis.

A first and only of Its kind, miraDry is a non-surgical, FDA-cleared treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis that delivers permanent reduction in sweat, odor, and hair. By safely eliminating sweat glands in the underarms, miraDry has proven to deliver long-lasting relief to patients worldwide. Available in over 30 countries, miraDry is the global leader in the market and continues to expand its presence with providers in dermatology, plastic surgery, and medical aesthetics.

"We are proud of the work our employees, partners and valued providers have achieved in advancing support and treatment for hyperhidrosis patients," said Arash Khazei, Chief Executive Officer of miraDry. "Our collaboration with the International Hyperhidrosis Society underlines the miraDry mission to help patients suffering from excessive sweat. Together, with our partners, we continue improving the lives of those affected by hyperhidrosis through research, innovation and awareness."

Executive Director and Co-Founder of the International Hyperhidrosis Society, Lisa Pieretti, shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying, "miraDry's support is invaluable to our mission of alleviating the burden of hyperhidrosis. Together, we can create a world where hyperhidrosis is better understood, diagnosed, and treated."

Throughout Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month and beyond, miraDry is offering comprehensive support to individuals affected by hyperhidrosis through their patient-centric programs:

A dedicated Patient Care Program providing education and support to those seeking treatment.

Funding education and patient support tools through the International Hyperhidrosis Society.

Engaging miraDry providers globally to raise awareness in their communities.

Social media and PR awareness campaigns.

Global research funding to advance hyperhidrosis understanding and treatment.

Virtual educational events for providers and their patients.

About miraDry:

miraDry is a leading innovator in non-invasive hyperhidrosis treatment. The miraDry system provides a long-lasting, non-surgical solution for excessive sweating and odor by utilizing microwave energy to selectively target and permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands in the underarm area. With a focus on patient satisfaction and well-being, miraDry is committed to delivering superior results while enhancing individuals' confidence and quality of life. For more information, please visit miraDry.com.

About the International Hyperhidrosis Society:

The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by excessive sweating. The IHhS strives to raise awareness, enhance research, and provide educational resources to patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public. By fostering a community of support and knowledge exchange, the IHhS empowers individuals to navigate their hyperhidrosis journey and access effective treatment options. Learn more about the International Hyperhidrosis Society at SweatHelp.org.

International Hyperhidrosis Society Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month 2023

