ASI Wins Multi-Year Partnership with UAE Government to Use Artificial Intelligence to Bolster the Country's Educational Future

Leading educational tech company to bring unique AI Tutoring program to the UAE, expanding ASI's global reach as it works to make quality learning accessible to all

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI , the pioneering educational tech company formerly known as Digest.AI, today announced a collaboration with the UAE's Ministry of Education (MoE) to roll out AI-powered tutoring assistance that will give students access to high-quality educational help at the tap of a screen.

The strategic partnership has roots in a commitment made by the UAE earlier this year to ensure the future success of its educational system by keeping pace with cutting-edge technological innovations — including AI — that will help students achieve their fullest potential.

"At MoE, we continue enhancing the UAE's educational sector to meet future needs by harnessing the latest technologies and fostering innovation," said His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education. "We aim to stay in sync with the global technology landscape, particularly in the EduTech sector. We have seen significant advancements in this space, notably with the emergence of AI-powered tutors that are set to redefine the relationship between teachers and AI."

"Our partnership with ASI underscores our unwavering dedication to embracing pioneering technology solutions and using them to envision the future of education," he added. "It also aligns with our drive to incorporate AI into the educational system, announced during the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023."

"Our mission is to reimagine education and make quality learning accessible to students across the globe. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to do just that in the UAE," said ASI's founder Quddus Pativada, who has become the youngest CEO in history to win a government contract. "By combining ASI's personalized AI tutoring assistant with the MoE's capabilities and reach, we have the potential to empower countless students. We couldn't be more excited to work with the UAE in making a meaningful impact in shaping the future of education."

Under the partnership, the Ministry of Education will develop and facilitate implementation of an advanced AI Tutor pilot program with ASI. The MoE will facilitate access to all relevant educational content, curriculum guidelines, and data required for the AI Tutor platform's alignment with the UAE's national curriculum.

In turn, ASI will be responsible for building the AI systems used, the development and creation of large language models as well as for deploying and maintaining the world's first national AI tutor platform so it is available to participating students and educators 24/7. ASI also will provide technical support, training, and documentation to all MoE staff and educators who use the AI Tutor platform.

Unlike other AI-powered tutoring assistants which rely on large language models (LLMs) and draw from massive amounts of data, ASI's tutor platform uses personalized language models (PLMs) — a new approach by ASI, enabling it to pick up on nuances like a student's unique strengths and challenges. The ASI models continue to personalize the experience for that learner's needs over time, much like a human tutor would.

"Our goal is to give every learner a tutor in their pocket, regardless of their geographical location, financial situation or technological limitations," Pativada added. "All students deserve equitable access to both AI and a high-quality education. The AI Tutor gives them both. It has been immensely gratifying to track the ASI success stories of students in over 120 countries and counting. We believe they are just the beginning of a global revolution in AI-powered education."

Pativada launched the company from his bedroom three years ago at age 17 — before ChatGPT's existence — and has since raised $3M+ from high-profile investors including GSV, Mark Cuban, and Character. ASI is small but growing, having added nine members to the team including industry veterans from companies including Apple and Palantir, and founders who previously have built multibillion-dollar businesses.

About ASI

ASI, founded in 2021 as DigestAI, is reimagining education globally through an accessible, personalized AI tutoring assistant that is driving real-world success for students. Leveraging unique personalized language models, ASI builds inclusive and immersive learning experiences tailored to each student's pace and needs. Currently used by students in over 120 countries, ASI was founded by Quddus Pativada and is backed by notable investors such as GSV, Mark Cuban, and Character. The company is committed to furthering innovation and making quality education available to all.

For more information, please contact press@asi.tech.

View original content:

SOURCE ASI