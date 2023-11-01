Schneider Electric and U.S. Air Force Enhance Energy Resilience and Mission Readiness in Critical Asia-Pacific Region Through $406M Performance Contract

Schneider Electric and U.S. Air Force Enhance Energy Resilience and Mission Readiness in Critical Asia-Pacific Region Through $406M Performance Contract

Multi-year project is self-funded via an energy savings performance contract with no upfront costs to U.S. taxpayers

One of the DoD's largest performance contract resiliency investments, a sophisticated microgrid with onsite combined heat and power plant will save $12.3 million per year

New infrastructure bolsters national security in the wake of regional climate impacts and ensures 24/7 readiness amidst increasing grid instability

BOSTON and TOKYO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and the United States Air Force today marked the successful implementation of a $406 million infrastructure improvement project that modernizes energy resilience systems and enhances national security at Yokota Air Base in Japan.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

We are proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force in their efforts to enhance mission readiness through energy assurance

Located 28 miles from downtown Tokyo, Yokota Air Base is a critical hub for U.S. military operations in the Pacific, enabling rapid response across the Indo-Pacific region and bolstering capabilities for the U.S. and its allies in the region. This project helps Yokota Air Base in supporting U.S. strategic priorities in an ever-evolving landscape of geopolitical challenges, and potential grid disruptions due to extreme weather in the Asia-Pacific region.

Financed through a 25-year self-funding energy savings performance contract (ESPC) with Schneider Electric, the Yokota Air Base project is one of the largest, most comprehensive resilience-focused performance contracts undertaken by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to date and will require no upfront investment from the base or from U.S. taxpayers. In total, the project is expected to reduce the base's energy and water costs by 29.3%, saving $12.3 million per year. In fact, Yokota Air Base will conserve more than 30 million gallons of water, 75 million kWh of electricity, and 33,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The energy savings generated will cover the $406 million cost of improvements over the contract lifecycle.

"The Yokota Air Base project is a great example of how to leverage traditional conservation measures in an ESPC and generate savings to fund resilience gaps identified in the Air Force governance process. This fence-to-fence holistic approach bundles lower payback opportunities with higher cost resilience requirements for critical missions to maximize the benefit for the installation," said Mike Ringenberg, United States Department of the Air Force, ESPC/UESC SME & Program Manager.

"We are proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force in their efforts to enhance mission readiness through energy assurance, working alongside the Yokota Air Base team to implement new technologies and system upgrades that will dramatically improve efficiency, resiliency, and environmental responsibility," said Annette Clayton, Schneider Electric North America CEO. "This project is a reminder that progress is powered by collaboration, and together, we are shaping a new sustainable energy landscape."

Yokota Air Base selected Schneider Electric as the development, implementation, and long-term support provider for the project. Schneider Electric worked closely with Yokota Air Base's leadership to build a holistic, modernized energy solution that creates an umbrella of resiliency across the base. This includes:

A new 10.72 MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant controlled by EcoStruxure Process Expert software serves as a base-wide alternative source of prime power, ensuring continuous operation during outages.

A sophisticated microgrid with EcoStruxure Power Automation supports critical buildings and primary transmission lines, enabling Yokota Air Base to island from the utility grid and provide continuous operations of electric and thermal loads during emergencies or power disruptions. Under normal operating conditions, the intelligent microgrid controls optimize power demand across the base, maximize energy savings, and maintain uninterrupted functions.

Upgraded energy management control system offers a consolidated view of mechanical, electrical, and building systems across the base with more functionality and capability for optimized operation.

Upgrades to more than 450 buildings dramatically reduce energy and water consumption through base-wide central plant improvements, interior and exterior light-emitting diode (LED) lighting upgrades, and water conservation measures.

Long-term, on-site support and training ensures project success and proactive operations, maintenance, repair, and replacement services of installed infrastructure throughout the contract term.

"ESPCs solve several challenges for our military: they make defense facilities more resilient to outages and secure from threats, while also helping to improve efficiency—all through a coordinated set of solutions. As the Air Force pursues its resilience and sustainability strategies, we're looking forward to continued partnerships to harden and decarbonize our critical defense facilities across the globe," said James Potach, Senior Vice President, Energy & Sustainability Services at Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric is ranked #1 Energy Saving Company (ESCO) and is the world's leading builder of microgrids. A long-standing partner with the DoD, Schneider Electric has executed several large-scale resilience projects, including six ESPCs with the U.S. Air Force over the last five years. These projects support the U.S. Armed Services' overall objectives to improve mission readiness and reduce energy usage worldwide.

The project will be celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on site at the base on Friday, November 3rd. For more information about Yokota Air Base and Schneider Electric's innovative energy solutions, visit www.yokota.af.mil and perspectives.se.com/performance-contracting.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #ESPC #PressRelease #sustainability #resiliency #microgrid

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric