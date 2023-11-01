2023 Integral Conversation Celebrates a Decade of Dialogs in Guilin, Sparking Insights on Sustainable Growth from an Asian Perspective

GUILIN, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Integral Conversation took place in Guilin from October 26 to 28. Visionary leaders and practitioners revolved around "The Future of Sustainable Growth from an Asian Perspective", to explore how businesses, public sectors, institutions, academia, and individuals can jointly explore opportunities and progress towards a greener future for all.

Since 2014, Integral Conversation has been a fundamental platform for knowledge sharing and insight exchanges, having engaged 221 speakers and held 48 dialogues surrounding 12 diverse topics. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Integral Institute, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainability and environmental stewardship, was established to further radiate the mission of promoting sustainable development to a wider community.

Teresa Yang, Vice Chairman of Esquel Group proudly highlighted Esquel's prescience in tackling climate change, practicing responsible and sustainable production, and promoting workplace wellness. Integral, Esquel's Sustainable Development Garden is a result of unwavering dedication and has achieved significant progress in all 17 UNSDGs. She also emphasized that accelerating sustainability requires wellness conscious mindsets among employees and seamless collaboration with partners sharing the same vision.

As the Council Chair of the Integral Institute, Hau Lee, the Thoma Professor of Operations, Information and Technology, Stanford Graduate School of Business, announced the official establishment of the Institute, serving as an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainability-related education and innovative research. Integral Institute aims to create a sustainable future for all, by offering a variety of programs, activities, and resources to facilitate knowledge sharing, and exchange of ideas and insights.

As a Council Board Member of Integral Institute, Edgar Tung, Chief Executive Officer of Tessellation, also announced the group's pledge for Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

As we pursue common goals with a decade of dialogs, in the years to come, Integral Conversation will continue to joint hands with leaders of noble aspirations, to explore diverse solutions in realizing the UNSDGs.

INTEGRAL — ESQUEL'S SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GARDEN

It is a pioneering development model in the textile and apparel industry that combines modern technologies, quality employment, innovation and environmental sustainability, to showcase how manufacturing and nature can coexist in perfect harmony.

As one of four leading corporations that signed the Initiative for Sustainable Development Actions from Businesses in 2019, Esquel is firmly committed to paving the way towards a brighter future for businesses, communities, and the planet.

