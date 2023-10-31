Suki Expands Leadership Position in Ambient Clinical Documentation with the Addition of 20+ Practices

As the first ambient solution to be widely adopted, Suki's growth is rapidly accelerating as practices look to add the technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suki , the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, today announces the expansion of its ambient clinical documentation solution to over 20 independent practices including Capital City Primary and Immediate Care, Silicon Valley Podiatry Group, Bay Area House Calls, Elite Foot and Ankle, Tinovus Health, and more. This news not only solidifies Suki as the leader in the space but showcases the growing demand for AI-powered tools that help lift the administrative burden of clinicians.

Suki's strong position in the market can be seen by its mass adoption across a variety of specialties. By providing a solution that is affordable, scalable, and easy to implement, Suki is lowering the barriers to entry for independent practices that have historically not been able to obtain this type of technology. It is leveraging generative AI to make a meaningful impact by assisting clinicians with tedious tasks such as notes, coding, patient information retrieval, and more.

"At Suki, we aim to design products and solutions that work in service of the clinician," said Punit Soni, Suki CEO and founder. "We want our impact to be far-reaching and help as many people as possible which is why we are so proud of this progress. Larger health systems have the means to test new technologies, but those at smaller practices tend to be forgotten, yet are feeling the effects of burnout just the same. We have dedicated significant time and resources to making a solution that is powered by technology, not people, and integrates with commonly used EHRs, at a price point that is affordable to healthcare organizations of all sizes."

This announcement comes off the heels of Suki's entrance into inpatient care settings and the expansion of its ambient capabilities to be more personalized to each user. It listens to clinician-patient exchanges and generates suggestions in real time for the clinical note, taking into account user preference and existing workflows, such as relevant templates, to generate content accordingly. In addition to ambient, Suki has dictation and command modes, making it an all-in-one solution with unparalleled flexibility. Suki is also the only solution on the market that integrates with all major EHRs such as Epic, Cerner, Athena, Elation, and Meditech and works on iOS, Android, web, Windows, Mac, and as a Chrome extension.

"The technology and accuracy of Suki is mindblowing. My notes have always been very wordy and its ambient technology captures the essence both accurately and concisely," said Dr. Ana Urukalo, a podiatrist at Elite Foot and Ankle in Texas. "I feel confident that I am getting a great service at a reasonable cost with Suki - it allows me to be fully present with my patients instead of focusing on taking notes. Further, if I want to make adjustments to Suki's notes after a visit, it is very easy and intuitive to do so."

"Suki does a great job at creating documentation and only seems to be getting better," said Dr. Stefan Huber, a family medicine physician with Tinovus Health. "Not only are we saving mental energy and time, we're now able to better focus on patient care and build more engaged, meaningful relationships with our patients."

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI voice assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes and other administrative tasks 72% faster on average and increases encounter volumes by 5%, generating incremental revenue. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

