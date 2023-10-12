London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Debt Capital Markets Hires

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce new hires to its Debt Capital Markets team in London and in Lagos, Nigeria.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hires to Reinforce its Capital Markets London and Lagos Team

The Emerging Markets investment bank has appointed Isil Caglayan as Executive Director CEEMEA Debt Capital Markets and Seun Onayiga as Managing Director & Head of SSA Debt Capital Markets.

Isil will be based in London and work alongside the current Debt Capital Markets team members to source, structure & price emerging market debt transactions. Isil has over 20 years of international experience in multi-product deal origination with corporates and financial institutions across CEEMEA with an extensive knowledge in fixed income products, particularly private debt, and DCM. She has acted as Head of Turkey at VTB Capital London for over 9 years and prior to that, she held various roles both on the buyside and sellside as Trader and Portfolio Manager at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and MV Holding.

Seun will be based in Lagos and will be appointed with building the SSA business for the Group. He spearheads deal origination, structuring and execution of transactions across the debt product spectrum in SSA. Prior to joining BancTrust, Seun spent 12 years at Renaissance Capital where his last role was as Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking SSA. Before that, he was a Senior Director & Head of the West Africa Investment Banking business, responsible for vision setting and executing the firm's regional investment banking strategy.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor remarked, "I am delighted to see such expertise added to the team as we enhance our origination, structuring & execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. The team's extensive experience in dealing in frontier and emerging markets will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to corporate and sovereign clients as well as investors."

"I am thrilled to have Isil and Seun in my team to capitalize our DCM efforts and to contribute in BancTrust's continued growth," stated Michal Parkitny, Head of Debt Capital Markets CEEMEA.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

