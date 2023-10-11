Scenthound Challenges the Pet Industry to Place More Focus on Routine Hygiene and Wellness Care for Dogs

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Pet Wellness Month unfolds, Scenthound, the foremost advocate for routine hygiene and wellness care for dogs, is urging dog parents across the nation to take proactive steps toward ensuring the well-being of their four-legged families. Emphasizing the significance of preventive care, Scenthound is encouraging pet owners to focus on routine hygiene practices.

Scenthound provides routine hygiene services for dogs through their membership-based model, including monthly bathing, ear cleaning, nail trimming, and teeth brushing. (PRNewswire)

In celebration of Pet Wellness Month, and its dedication to enrich the connection between people and their dogs, Scenthound proudly announces its continued nationwide expansion with the signing of its 250th franchise location. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey to make routine hygiene and preventive care accessible for all dogs.

National Pet Wellness Month serves as an important reminder of the vital role that regular hygiene and wellness practices play in ensuring the longevity and vitality of our beloved pets. With its national network of locations providing services to dogs, Scenthound stands as an educational guide for pet parents to understand the importance of routine hygiene in their dogs' overall health and wellness. By providing routine services through their membership-based model, including monthly bathing, ear cleaning, nail trimming, and teeth brushing, Scenthound aims to keep dogs clean, comfortable, and healthy.

"At Scenthound, we believe every dog deserves the best care possible, and signing the deal for our 250th franchise location is a testament to our commitment to this belief," said Tim Vogel, founder, and CEO at Scenthound. "As we expand our market presence to 25 states, we are celebrating our growth and reiterating our promise to provide essential, trusted care for dogs everywhere. National Pet Wellness Month is the perfect occasion to reaffirm our dedication to the well-being of our canine companions."

In addition to their core services, Scenthound offers expert advice and personalized care plans to ensure that every dog receives the attention they need and deserve. The company's knowledgeable team of professionals provides essential services and provides guidance for dog parents, fostering a community where pet wellness is a shared priority.

This month, Scenthound calls upon every dog parent to embrace a holistic approach to their pet's health, including regular bathing, ear cleaning, nail trimming, and teeth brushing, to guarantee their dogs lead happy, healthy lives. By emphasizing the importance of these simple yet essential practices, Scenthound aims to empower dog parents to actively contribute to their pets' overall wellness. National Pet Wellness Month serves as a poignant reminder that the key to a thriving, joyful pet lies in the consistent, compassionate care they receive.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 25 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

