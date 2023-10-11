How Augmented Staffing Helps Companies Accelerate their tech projects. Partsbase Success Story

WillDom Presents a Transformative Webinar on Leveraging Augmented Staffing for Cost Savings and Success

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WillDom, a renowned leader in innovative technology solutions, is thrilled to announce an upcoming free webinar entitled ' How Augmented Staffing Helps Companies Accelerate their tech projects' . This enlightening virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18th at 2 PM EST, and will focus on the outsourcing of IT teams from Latin America to expedite technology projects.

WillDom, a renowned leader in innovative technology solutions, is thrilled to announce an upcoming free webinar entitled 'How Augmented Staffing Helps Companies Accelerate their tech projects'. This enlightening virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18th at 2 PM EST, and will focus on the outsourcing of IT teams from Latin America to expedite technology projects. (PRNewswire)

Our upcoming webinar will be presented by Mauricio Quevedo, Managing Director of WillDom El Salvador, and hosted by Eduardo Campos, Managing Director of WillDom Mexico. This exclusive event will feature a distinguished guest from WillDom's esteemed client base—Rodrigo Garcia, Partsbase's COO. Rodrigo will share his invaluable firsthand experience with staff augmentation, shedding light on WillDom's unwavering commitment to collaborative processes.

In this event, Rodrigo, a highly valued client, will take center stage to narrate his journey with WillDom. He will emphasize how our staff augmentation services have played a pivotal role in accelerating his technology projects. WillDom has been instrumental in augmenting Partsbase's engineering, QA, and Marketing teams. One of our primary objectives has been to strike a harmonious balance between talent and cost, all while maintaining an impressive pace.

We invite you to join us as Rodrigo shares profound insights derived from his experience, ranging from the notable enhancement of project efficiency to a substantial boost in innovation. This is a unique opportunity for you to gain valuable perspectives on how WillDom's staff augmentation services can revolutionize your technology initiatives. Don't miss this chance to learn from a seasoned professional who has witnessed firsthand the positive transformations achieved through our collaborative efforts.

The central theme of the webinar, 'How Augmented Staffing Helps Companies Accelerate their tech projects,' was designed to deliver immediate value to potential clients. For any organization seeking to conserve resources while efficiently managing new projects, this webinar offers a valuable opportunity for networking, peer interaction, and growth.

Leadership professionals, senior executives, key leaders, business owners, and curious professionals keen on understanding about the future of workforce management will be able to benefit from valuable insights, real-world examples, and actionable strategies to harness the power of augmented staffing and have a clear understanding of how to leverage its processes as a strategic asset.

If you're interested in discovering how augmented staffing can lead to savings of up to 50%, you can join WillDom's webinar by clicking here.

About WillDom

WillDom is your partner ready to embrace your Digital Transformation Journey. We focus on leveraging the power of technology to take your business to the next level. With our end-to-end solutions, we bring you Top-tier Talent, Scalable Solutions, and Customized Services tailored to your specific needs. We are ready to scale your tech projects.

Candelaria Bertarelli

Head of Marketing

candelaria.bertarelli@willdom.com

#NewWillDom (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WillDom